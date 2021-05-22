newsbreak-logo
Mountlake Terrace, WA

Scene in MLT: Civic Campus, then and now

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a difference a year makes. One year ago Friday, construction was just beginning on the Mountlake Terrace Civic Campus. Today, the new city hall and the police station addition — at 23204 58th Ave. W. — are close to opening for business. — Photos by David Carlos.

