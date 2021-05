Honesty, straightforwardness, and strong moral principles are closely related. My perception of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors makes me doubt its ability to satisfy integrity as one of its core values. I’ve seen little to persuade me and wonder how many others are as unconvinced as I am. A large part of the board’s image, I believe, is of its own making. The anecdote of the corporate board meeting best describes the workings of the people Louisa citizens elected to fulfill that public office.