Rock Hall, MD

Fun stuff: four for the price of three – and it's free!

By Jory Heckman
federalnewsnetwork.com
 3 days ago

The Federal News Network speaks with Recreation News Publisher Karl Teel about interesting things to do in and near the nation’s capital. This week:. go to Rock Hall, Maryland for a free outdoor performance by the mathematically challenged Louisiana music quartet that calls itself the Dixie Power Trio (today at 5:00 p.m.).

