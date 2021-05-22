County false-starts with racing resolution

Gillette was practically assured a lighted athletic field last night by the action of the school board of Campbell County High School in voting to cooperate with the City of Gillette and the Gillette Softball League in lighting a field for football and softball. Earlier in the year, members of the city council voted to aid in the project and the Lions Club has generously gotten behind the movement and have raised a part of the necessary expense money for the project. Hope was expressed last night that the field will be in readiness for the opening of the softball season on May 18.