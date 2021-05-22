newsbreak-logo
Gillette, WY

New building, same care: Kid Clinic gets a new home

Gillette News Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was something both very similar and very different about the Kid Clinic visit Elizabeth Neal took her three daughters to last week. The nurse in the exam room smiling behind her mask, Ashton Eichenberger, had previously cared for the girls — Theresa, 7, Saige, 3, and Olivia, 1. Since Neal moved to Gillette with her family three-and-a-half years ago, the Kid Clinic is where she has taken her daughters for all their primary health care visits.

