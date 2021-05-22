newsbreak-logo
6798 Via Regina

bocaratonrealestate.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeRarely available spacious END unit town home in the manned gated community of Boca Pointe! This townhome is light and bright and comfortable. The entire first floor is tiled with a spacious main living space, dining room that opens to the living room and beyond is a peaceful, quiet and private area, perfect for a sitting room, office, gym or anything your heart desires! This patio is enclosed and is under air offering additional living space, not reflected on tax records. The spacious downstairs bedroom with a FULL bathroom is a perfect set-up offering privacy and flexibility. Newer kitchen with spectacular granite countertops. Upstairs you'll find the HUGE main bedroom with an incredibly spacious walk-in closet, updated bathroom with dual sinks and an additional bedroom with a FULL bath.

www.bocaratonrealestate.com
