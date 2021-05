The winner of the Whitley County Farmer’s Market t-shirt design was Julia Centers, a high school art teacher at McCreary Central High School. “We live on a little farm and I was looking at the barn out back. I thought, ‘hey, that would be really cool to do on it,’ and I wanted something Springy. [I wanted to do] something that reminds you of summer weather and happiness, that is where the sunshine came from,” said Centers.