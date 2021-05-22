newsbreak-logo
A zombie-fire outbreak may be growing in the north

By Matt Simon, wired.com
Ars Technica
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach winter, as snow blankets Alaska and northern Canada, the wildfires of the summer extinguish, and calm prevails—at least on the surface. Beneath all that white serenity, some of those fires actually continue smoldering underground, chewing through carbon-rich peat, biding their time. When spring arrives and the chilly landscape defrosts, these "overwintering" fires pop up from below—that's why scientists call them zombie fires.

