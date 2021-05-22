A zombie-fire outbreak may be growing in the north

Call of Duty Zombies has always been known to host some unexpected things for players to do. Whether it involves harvesting the souls of the undead to complete an objective or teleporting between dimensions, there is a wide variety of things you will encounter when you enter this mode. That being said, Season 3 Reloaded in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has introduced an entirely unexpected activity that we bet very few Zombie players were expecting. Here is how to go fishing in Outbreak in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies.