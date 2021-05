We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Way Day isn’t the only home sale in town right now. Walmart is giving Wayfair a little friendly competition with a huge sale of their own. The discounts are deep, with huge savings on home essentials from big names like Dyson, Instant Pot, Queer Eye, and Sealy. You’ll find furniture, rugs, bed and bath items, kitchen appliances, and vacuums at some of the lowest prices this year. Walmart’s sale runs through April 29, but items are sure to sell out fast, so we rounded up the best deals that you should snag ASAP below. Rivalry has never looked so good!