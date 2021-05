Another Mountaineer safety is in the NCAA Transfer Portal, although this one is a little bit different than some of the others. "Super" senior Jake Long announced today that he is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal in search of a new home to play college football this fall. Long, who was a redshirt senior this past season and had the option to play one more year, did not suit up with the Mountaineers during spring football. His announcement comes one day after fellow safety Jayvon Thrift, who also did not play this spring, entered the portal.