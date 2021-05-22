newsbreak-logo
May is National Stroke Awareness Month: Learn to recognize the signs and symptoms

RiverBender.com
 3 days ago
O'FALLON – Every minute a person’s brain is without oxygen due to a stroke, 2 million brain cells die. This can often lead to brain damage, disability, or death. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identifies stroke as the third-leading cause of death in Illinois, with more than 6,000 deaths annually. HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital encourages community members to know the most common signs of stroke: Sudden dizziness or loss of balance Sudden numbness of Continue Reading

