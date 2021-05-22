Biden's failing miserably at addressing concerns from the vaccine hesitant
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's covid-19 vaccination effort is faltering. Just 37.8% of Americans have received both doses — well short of President Joe Biden's 70% goal — and the vaccination rate in the United States has slowed from its April peak. We've now reached the point where everyone eager to get their shot has gotten it. The challenge has shifted from ensuring supply meets demand to creating demand by convincing vaccine-hesitant Americans to get their shots.