Only 26 percent of eligible Wasco County voters turned out for yesterday’s special district elections. Though many offices only had one ante on the ballot, there were several contested races. The tightest of those was for Port of The Dalles director between Marcus Swift and John Willer. Final unofficial results posted on the stat’s election website show willer leading Swift by just 38 votes out of 3504 votes cast. That is less than the one-fifth of one percent required by the state for an automatic recount. In the other port office on the ballot, Robert Wallace defeated Jack Hays with just shy of 60 percent of the vote.