The local 4-H group will host its 43rd annual Children’s Festival on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Cam-plex Central Pavilion. It is for children up to age 8. There will be an ambulance, law enforcement vehicles, a photo booth and more than 25 interactive booths for children to enjoy and parents to learn about the many services available in Campbell County.