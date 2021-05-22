newsbreak-logo
Tropicana Now Sells Piña Colada Juice

Tropicana is making it easier than ever to sip an ice-cold piña colada in the warm summer sunshine with a brand-new juice full of piña colada flavors — no recipe required.

The new Tropicana piña colada combines the flavors of juicy pineapple and creamy coconut for what sounds like a perfectly refreshing summer treat. It contains natural flavors and real pineapple juice, and an 8-ounce serving has 90 calories and 22 grams of carbs.

While you could easily add rum to make a boozy piña colada, the juice blend does not have alcohol, so you can enjoy it anytime. You can find it in a 52-ounce bottle for $2.79 at select retailers, including Albertsons, HyVee, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Kroger and ShopRite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AZAZ5_0a7wv5FU00
Tropicana

Piña colada juice is just one of four new island-inspired drinks from Tropicana. Other flavors include Caribbean sunset, summer berry bliss and strawberry kiwi sunrise, all of which can be enjoyed on their own or used as mixers for cocktails.

The Caribbean sunset blend offers up the taste of oranges, pineapples and cherries, while summer berry bliss has notes of blueberry and blackberry. Strawberry kiwi sunrise has strawberry and kiwi. All can be found at select retailers nationwide in 52-ounce bottles, with Caribbean sunset and summer berry bliss also coming in 12-ounce bottles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B86LI_0a7wv5FU00
Tropicana

While these four flavors are new, Tropicana has several other flavors that are also perfect for summer and cocktails, like pineapple mango, watermelon breeze, strawberry peach paradise and island punch, which has the tropical sweetness of pineapple and passion fruit.

Back to the topic of piña coladas, though. There’s a boozy version without any of the work: Baileys’ has just launched a new colada that can be poured right over ice or blended until frozen. A blend of Irish cream with the flavors of creamy coconut and sweet, juicy pineapple, Bailey’s colada is available nationwide and has 17% alcohol by volume.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YPJH7_0a7wv5FU00
Baileys

Are piña coladas one of your go-to summer drinks?

IN THIS ARTICLE
