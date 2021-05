Buying a fixer-upper is an exciting opportunity to create your dream home by reimagining one that's already full of history and charm into something unique to you. Fixer-uppers are homes that are bought with the intention of making some serious changes, and this is because they're most often older houses in great locations with "good bones" (also known as a sturdy foundation and structure) that are in dire need of updates. From new plumbing and a fresh paint job to some knocked-down walls and décor that's all your own, you can transform an older home into something that's truly unique.