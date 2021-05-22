newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Greta Thunberg calls out Chinese state-run media for 'fat-shaming' her in a scathing article that questioned her veganism

By jzitser@businessinsider.com (Joshua Zitser)
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn article in the China Daily accused Greta Thunberg of lying about being a vegetarian. The China Daily is a newspaper owned by the propaganda department of China's ruling Communist Party. She responded on Twitter by calling being a "fat-shamed" a "pretty weird experience." See more stories on Insider's business...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greta Thunberg
Person
Joshua Wong
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fat Shaming#Veganism#Independent Media#State Media#Propaganda#The China Daily#Insider#Chinese Communist Party#Vice News#Chinese State Owned Media#Calling#Vegetarianism#Meat#Hong Kong#Diet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vegetarian
News Break
Twitter
Country
China
Related
WorldPosted by
The Hill

NYT columnist Ben Smith discusses Chinese state media

New York Times media columnist Ben Smith joined Hill.TV's "Rising" on Tuesday to discuss the growing influence of Chinese state-owned media companies around the world. Speaking with co-hosts Saagar Enjeti and Krystal Ball, he described how Chinese media corporations were reaching out to local news outlets in an apparent effort to "tell China's story," rather than take specific stances against the U.S. or other Beijing rivals.
BusinessPosted by
Forbes

Standard Chartered Targeted By Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future Activists

Activists from the Fridays for Future group, the climate movement inspired by Swedish teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg, targeted Standard Chartered in an elaborate stunt to confront the bank’s continued investment in fossil fuels. While some climate activists in the U.K. have recently protested large British banks’ investments in fossil fuels...
EnvironmentThe Independent

6 young climate activists making waves, who aren’t called Greta Thunberg

For most members of the public, the phrase ‘young climate activist’ is associated with one person, and one person only. Greta Thunberg has achieved a remarkable amount in her short time on Earth lambasting world leaders in a speech at the UN, feuding with Donald Trump on Twitter, and inspiring a global network of young climate leaders to strike and protest for a better tomorrow. But she’s not the only voice, and recognition is slowly building for other young activists the world over.
ScienceYES! Magazine

Greta Thunberg Talks Science, Self-Care, and What’s Next for Her

On an overcast August morning, the world watched as Greta Thunberg set sail from a quaint port city in southwest England aboard a racing yacht en route to the 2019 U.N. Climate Action Summit in New York City. The voyage marked a year since the start of Greta’s weekly school strikes. She had come a long way from sitting alone in her father’s yellow rain jacket outside the Swedish Parliament to being invited to speak in front of the United Nations and galvanizing a global youth movement for climate action, now millions strong.
ChinaBirmingham Star

Israeli hits back at Chinese state media

Beijing [China], May 19 (ANI): Israeli embassy in China expressed discontent over what it called "blatant anti-Semitism" expressed on a program ran by a Chinese-state media outlet discussing ongoing violence between Israeli forces and Hamas. In the program on CGTN, a Chinese state-affiliated media, host Zheng Junfeng questioned whether US...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Greta Thunberg aims to change how food is produced

STOCKHOLM, May 22 (Reuters) - Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has set her sights on changing how the world produces and consumes food in order to counteract a trio of threats: carbon emissions, disease outbreaks and animal suffering. In a video posted on Twitter on Saturday, Thunberg said the environmental...
AgricultureTelegraph

Watch: Greta Thunberg: Our relationship with nature is broken, and it links to the Covid crisis

Greta Thunberg has released a new campaign on her Twitter page, calling for human beings to change the way we farm and eat animals. "Up to 75 percent of all new diseases come from other animals because of the way we farm and treat animals. "We are creating the perfect conditions for diseases to spill over from one animal to another, and to us. "The next pandemic could be much, much worse, but we can change."
ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

China denounces people's tribunal on alleged Xinjiang abuses

BEIJING — China on Tuesday denounced plans for a people's tribunal in Britain on allegations of genocide against Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim people in China's Xinjiang region. The spokesman for the northwestern region's government, Xu Guixiang, said China "condemned and despised" the hearings, which are expected to draw dozens...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Ex-NYT science editor calls out media for ignoring 'sustained Chinese propaganda' blocking COVID origin facts

Retired New York Times science editor Nicholas Wade joined "Life, Liberty & Levin" to discuss the origins of the coronavirus and what to think of grants given by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and National Institutes of Allergy & Infectious Disease (NIAID) – the latter headed by Anthony S. Fauci for many years – to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV).
IndiaCNN

Chinese state media is turning on Fauci amid Wuhan lab controversy

Hong Kong (CNN) — After weeks of facing fierce attacks from Republicans, top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci now has a new critic: Chinese state media. "US elites degenerate further in morality, and Fauci is one of them," was the headline of a blistering opinion piece penned by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the state-run Global Times this week.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

News Agency Controlled by Chinese Community Party Paid Millions for Ads in U.S. Outlets

According to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, a newspaper owned by the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party paid millions for advertising campaigns in the pages of some of the U.S.’s most well-regarded journalistic outlets. Beijing mouthpiece China Daily paid $1.6 million to Time Magazine and the Los Angeles Times, among others. Another $1 million went to an assortment of other newspapers, like the Houston Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune. Notably, many of the newspapers that China Daily admitted paying large sums of money in their mandatory Justice Department disclosure documents are in tough financial straits. The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal have all severed relationships with China Daily after drawing criticism for publishing advertorials for China, paid for by the country’s state-run media, that showed the regime in a positive light.
Moviesecowatch.com

In New Film, Greta Thunberg Connects the Dots Between Animal Exploitation, Climate Crisis, Pandemics

A new short film featuring climate action leader Greta Thunberg highlights the connections between the climate crisis, ecological emergency, and the COVID-19 pandemic as well as other public health crises that are likely to arise from humans' exploitation of animals — and explains how communities and policymakers can repair people's relationship to wildlife while radically changing our food systems.
ReligionBirmingham Star

Former Muslim leader at China largest mosque incarcerated

Beijing [China], May 24 (ANI): A former Muslim leader at China's largest mosque in the Xinjiang region was incarcerated by Chinese authorities in 2017 on the charges of having "spread extremism", Kyodo News reported citing sources on Sunday. The revelation comes at a time when western countries have increased their...
TV & VideosPosted by
GreenMatters

Greta Thunberg Highlights the Five Ways “We Are F--cked” in New Short Film

“If we don’t change, we are f--cked,” Greta Thunberg says in the intro to #ForNature, a five-minute short film that debuted over the weekend. Conceived and written by Thunberg, directed by Tom Mustill, and made in collaboration with Mercy For Animals, #ForNature is a low carbon film that highlights the relationship between the animal agriculture industry and the climate crisis. It culminates with Thunberg issuing a powerful call-to-action for those who have the power and privilege to make a change.