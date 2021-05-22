Greta Thunberg calls out Chinese state-run media for 'fat-shaming' her in a scathing article that questioned her veganism

According to documents obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, a newspaper owned by the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party paid millions for advertising campaigns in the pages of some of the U.S.’s most well-regarded journalistic outlets. Beijing mouthpiece China Daily paid $1.6 million to Time Magazine and the Los Angeles Times, among others. Another $1 million went to an assortment of other newspapers, like the Houston Chronicle and the Chicago Tribune. Notably, many of the newspapers that China Daily admitted paying large sums of money in their mandatory Justice Department disclosure documents are in tough financial straits. The New York Times, Washington Post, and Wall Street Journal have all severed relationships with China Daily after drawing criticism for publishing advertorials for China, paid for by the country’s state-run media, that showed the regime in a positive light.