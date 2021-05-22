Shehnaaz Gill’s fans lash out on Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji, trends ‘Shame on AltBalaji’ ahead of Sidharth Shukla’s show release

For all the fans of Sidhhart Shukla, there is good news for them, Sidharth Shukla is going to be appeared in the most anticipated internet drama “Broken But Beautiful Season 3”. The web series has been all set to release on the video streaming app soon. As per the first frame of the series, Sidhhart will be going to have appeared as Agastya Rao. He will be going to catch all the eyes on the character he will going to play in the series.