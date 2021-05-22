newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gillette, WY

It's in-tents: Preparation key for Cam-plex and International Pathfinders Camporee

Gillette News Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOf all the multi-million dollar facilities at Cam-plex, ones costing about $600 have generated the most interest recently. Cam-plex officials have started the mammoth task of making 55,000 people from 100 countries feel at home for two weeks in 2024 when Gillette hosts the International Pathfinders Camporee. Cam-plex’s ability to attract the huge event can be attributed in no small part to the immense facilities that past community leaders have seen fit to build.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gillette, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plex#Tents#International Community#International Leaders#Pathfinders Camporee#Cam Plex Officials#International Pathfinders#Community Leaders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Wyoming StatePosted by
K2 Radio

Natrona County and Wyoming Receiving COVID Relief Money

In a press release put out by Governor Mark Gordon, his office has identified a few areas on which the federal dollars will be spent that have been awarded to the state under the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARP). Wyoming...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Equestrian group makes pitch for horse stalls at Cam-plex

The Campbell County Public Land Board has denied giving the Powder Basin Equestrian Association permanent access to two stall locations at Cam-plex, but it did suggest that the group speak with Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito about pursuing other options. The association is concerned about a lack of stabling space...
Wyoming Statebuckrail.com

Wyoming Arts Council opens applications for career grants

WYOMING — The Wyoming Arts Council today announced that applications for the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant are now available for projects taking place between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022. The Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant is designed to help grow the capacity of organizations and individuals that work in...
Wyoming StatePosted by
KOWB AM 1290

Lack of Quorum Stalls Wyoming Tribe Medical Marijuana Vote

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Medical marijuana won’t be allowed on Wyoming’s Wind River Reservation just yet after not enough people were present to vote on the proposal. The Eastern Shoshone General Council lacked a quorum of 75 people to decide the issue Saturday. The Casper Star-Tribune reports the council plans...
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Cam-plex to go out to bid for hoops equipment

The Campbell County Joint Powers Public Land Board has given Cam-plex the OK to bid for basketball equipment that will be used to host potential tournaments at Cam-plex. The board directed Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito not to bid more than $122,500 to buy 12 basketball hoops, tape to make court lines and two semitrailers to be used as storage.
Wyoming Statecowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Wood Prices Soar Due to COVID, Labor Problems

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. There are some things we definitely take for granted in our society – for example, construction projects. Many of us just assume we can go to the lumber yard, get the supplies we need, and build whatever we have in mind.
Wyoming Statemybighornbasin.com

Critical Race Theory Funding Banned in Wyo.?

Potential legislation that would prohibit funding for teaching critical race theory and the 1619 Project in schools has support across Wyoming, a Park County state legislator said Monday morning on KODI’s “Speak Your Piece with Darian Dudrick.”. Both CRT and 1619, in essence, claim America was founded on racism and...
Gillette, WYGillette News Record

Projected budget down about 20% for fiscal year 2021-22

In March 2020, the city of Gillette was not sure how much COVID-19 and a prolonged energy downturn would affect the city’s budget. More than a year later, sales and use tax revenues have mostly been down and the city is again budgeting conservatively for the upcoming fiscal year.
Wyoming StatePosted by
101.9 KING FM

Long Work Hours Tough on Health – How Does Wyoming Measure Up?

Your job may have a greater impact on your health than you think. Ever get to the end of a long work week and just feel completely run down? We know that our jobs have an immense effect on the way we feel. Heck, we probably feel run down after just a few hours at the office. If that's the case then you might want to consider a different job.
Wyoming StateStar-Tribune

Are Wyoming land swaps always good for the public?

‘Can we stop the process?” a voice rang out in a room in the Tongue River Community Center as Cyrus Western, a Wyoming state representative in Sheridan County, was bombarded with questions from concerned residents about a “land swap” proposed by Columbus Peak Ranch. The exchange involves 560 acres of state trust land that serves as range for a large elk herd, mule deer and other wildlife near the face of the Big Horns to be received by Columbus Peak Ranch in exchange for 628 acres of rangeland 2.5 miles east of Dayton and $410,950.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

School board OKs raises to offset health insurance hike

The Campbell County School District board of trustees has given a thumbs up to raises for district employees at the same time they voted to approve increasing workers’ contributions to their health insurance plans. “Certainly this has been a trying year,” said Superintendent Alex Ayers. “Perhaps the most trying in...
Wyoming StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

LCCC study: Wyo residents can afford more taxes

Wyoming residents can afford to pay more in taxes, argues an analysis by the Laramie County Community College’s Center for Business and Economic Analysis, citing the state’s already low tax burden and relatively inexpensive cost of living. The analysis, drafted last December, was presented to the Joint Revenue Committee on...
Campbell County, WYcounty17.com

WDH: Statewide health orders to remain in place through May

Statewide COVID-19-related public health orders affecting public education institutions and large gatherings will remain in place through the end of the month, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) announced Thursday. The announcement, issued May 13, is the 27th consecutive continuation of the public health orders implemented at the start of...
Gillette, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Campbell commissioners turn down request for group home money

GILLETTE (WNE) — While the Campbell County Commissioners would like to see the Greenhouse Group Home remain open, the county isn’t able to kick in any money to help that happen. In April, Campbell County Health announced that the group home, which serves adults dealing with mental illness and homelessness,...
Gillette, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Campbell schools won’t "recapture" for first time in decades

GILLETTE — For the first time ever, Campbell County School District will not be a recapture district. Every year since the 1983-84 school year, it has sent millions of dollars in payments to the state to help pay for education in other counties — to the tune of almost $1 billion, which it has done since the state Supreme Court equalized school funding.
Campbell County, WYGillette News Record

Public discusses hospital affiliation in first public forum

Maintaining autonomy and local control while trying to compensate for rising costs, declining tax revenue and increased local competition are some of the issues local residents expressed concern about a potential Campbell County Health affiliation with Colorado-based UCHealth. At the first public town hall Monday night to discuss the affiliation,...