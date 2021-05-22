It's in-tents: Preparation key for Cam-plex and International Pathfinders Camporee
Of all the multi-million dollar facilities at Cam-plex, ones costing about $600 have generated the most interest recently. Cam-plex officials have started the mammoth task of making 55,000 people from 100 countries feel at home for two weeks in 2024 when Gillette hosts the International Pathfinders Camporee. Cam-plex’s ability to attract the huge event can be attributed in no small part to the immense facilities that past community leaders have seen fit to build.www.gillettenewsrecord.com