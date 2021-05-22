newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Doors opening

By Craig Chastain For the News Record
Gillette News Record
 3 days ago

When the six of us put together our band the Morning Reign in the fall of 1966, we resolved to play every gig in every venue that would take us. As we entered the 1967 “Summer of Love” we had played countless keggers, rush parties, stag parties, sock hops, proms, fashion shows, grand openings and a memorable set at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Each helped sharpen our skills and tighten our shows, but they brought us no closer to living our dreams of rock stardom.

www.gillettenewsrecord.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Doors#Open Doors#Grand Openings#Fall#Proms#Stag Parties#Fashion Shows#Rock Stardom#Sock#Rush Parties#Countless Keggers#Love
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Capitola, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Capitola bouldering gym opens its doors

CAPITOLA — Agility Boulders, a boulder climbing gym in central county, opened this week. A post on the gym’s social media accounts shows a group of about 20 people — all masked up — huddled in a group with their hands thrown up to celebrate the opening of the gym. All those who showed up found out about the event by word of mouth.
Lexington, KYWTVQ

LexArts springs doors open to the public May 21

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – LexArts HOP starts the spring by opening their doors and welcoming back guests. Their over 30 art galleries, studios and exhibit spaces open to the public Friday, May 21 from 5 p.m-8 p.m. As stated by LexArts, admission is free and “good vibes are pretty much...
Theater & Dancespectrumnews1.com

Geffen opens virtual door to theater for young audiences

EAGLE ROCK, Calif. — The lyrics of the opening song to "The Door You Never Saw Before: A Choosical Musical" are completely relatable, whether you're age 9 or 90: "You’re stuck inside your house for so long, you can’t remember." Gabrielle Maiden plays "Your Voice" in the musical and definitely...
Kenai, AKKenai Peninsula Clarion

Wildlife Refuge to open its doors for summer

The Kenai National Wildlife Refuge will be fully open to the public soon, Park Ranger Leah Eskelin said on Tuesday. The refuge, which has been closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year, is currently having a “soft opening,” in which visitor center hosts will be available at an outdoor information station. On June 5, the refuge will also open its doors to the lobby and exhibit hall for National Trails Day.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Pasadena is kicking open the doors for summer fun

With restrictions lifting daily, notable organizations are beginning to open their doors. It’s been an arduous time, but families can rest assured that there’s plenty to do in Pasadena — still. Lanterman House Outside-In Tour. 4420 Encinas Drive. With an updated safety policy, The Lanterman House has “outside-in” tours with...
Foley, ALgulfcoastnewstoday.com

Mama Bear’s Bakery opens doors in Foley

FOLEY - Two years ago, Foley Main Street revealed results of a survey centered around downtown Foley. Survey participants were asked to name the top types of food and drink businesses they’d like to see come to the downtown area. A whopping 48 percent answered a bakery, placing it in the number one spot for the most desired new business.
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Bryan restaurant owner turns to community to help keep doors open

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Bryan restaurant owner is turning to the community for their support this weekend just to keep his doors open. Zand’s, a Bryan Persian restaurant, has been in the community for nine years. Owner Ali Farasat says they have been struggling for the last year. “Since...
Clinton, SCgolaurens.com

Modern Woodmen of America raise money for Open Door Christian Center

Modern Woodmen of America members in Clinton recently helped raise money for The Open Door Christian Center with a special fundraising event on April 17. The event, which included a golf toumament at The Rolling S Golf Club, raised $10,146. This includes a $2,500 match by Modern Woodmen through the organization's Matching Fund Program. The funds will be used to meet the needs of the residents of the ministry.
Chicago, ILhospitalitynet.org

Sheraton Grand Chicago Opens Its Doors June 7

The curtain rises again for Sheraton Grand Chicago on June 7. As one of the most prominent hotels to reopen in the country, this milestone signifies the beginning of the end of a challenging year and a hopeful restart for both the city and the nation. Located in the heart of downtown Chicago along the Chicago River, the hotel has been in hibernation since last March, but continued to bring smiles to faces with uplifting window designs and other love letters to the City of Chicago.
Celebritiescryptonews.com

Opening Doors for Celebrities to Enter the World of NFTs

The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. NFTs have become the new standard of measuring the popularity of celebrities. First, there was Facebook, then Snapchat, then Instagram, and various other mediums where celebrities interacted with their fans. However, no digital interaction comes anywhere close to the concept of NFTs.
MusicMarion Chronicle-Tribune

The Weeknd hangs up his red suit at 2021 Billboard Music Awards

The Weeknd officially retired his red suit at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. The 31-year-old superstar - who took home 10 prizes - stepped out at the awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (23.05.21) sporting a lengthy black coat and trousers by Bottega Veneta, complete with a white shirt and grey tie.
Apparelashleybrookedesigns.com

How To Style A Black Dress For Spring

Staud Dress (size up!) // Target Sandals // Kayu Clutch (similar here) // Raffia Earrings (similar here) Is there anything more classic than a black midi dress?! I have a few in my closet that I just love because you can quite honestly wear them all year round, dress them up, dress them down, change the accessories from season to season, and well, a little black dress really does just make you feel like a million bucks. I love how easy-to-wear, stylish, and elegant black dresses are, and the fact that wearing one feels a bit like breaking the seasonal rules, but also totally classic at the same time. Wearing a black dress in spring is a great opportunity to play with the other elements of your outfit to make it suitable for the brighter and warmer days of the season (looking at you, accessories).
Museumsveranda.com

These 12 Museum Exhibits Will Inspire Your Next Creative Summer Getaway

As COVID-19 declines and vaccination rates rise across much of North America and Europe, we are ready to explore the world again and find creative inspiration outside of our own four walls. We've tracked down the top museum exhibitions and openings from around the world this summer to help inspire your next intellectually stimulating getaway. From the spectacular collections of the legendary Emperor Napoleon and Empress Joséphine Bonaparte to the highly anticipated opening of Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, you'll want to keep tabs on these exciting new exhibits, and if you're lucky enough, see them for yourself.
Apparelthezoereport.com

28 Genius Ways To Dress Up White Sneakers This Summer

Sandals might steal the spotlight when it comes to warm-weather footwear — especially with all the architectural heels and updated slides dominating the fashion landscape right now. But trends aside, there’s one summer shoe that goes with everything, is supremely comfortable, and best of all, is probably already sitting in your closet: the white sneaker. It may not be the most novel of options, but with so many white sneaker outfits you can easily put together, a pair of fresh, bright kicks is a wardrobe power-player you can wear all season long.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Sourcing Journal

Celebrity Street Style: Back to the ’90s

Loose-fitting jeans, destroyed denim and late ’90s styling are back in the closets of celebrities. While the demise of skinny jeans played out on social media last year, influential celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Dua Lipa and Travis Scott stepped out in jeans that align with Gen Z’s call for roomier fits.
Designers & CollectionsVogue

6 Ways To Achieve Effortless Spring/Summer Style

Look to the spring/summer 2021 shows for outfit inspiration this season. British Vogue highlights six transitional staples that offer maximum cost-per-wear value. You’ll have already heard the term “transitional” being thrown around in relation to fashion. It’s closely related to the concept of the capsule wardrobe, and used to describe clothing and accessories that will work hard for you regardless of the season.
Real EstateParsons Sun

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's Hollywood home put up for sale

Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love's former Hollywood home has been put on the market. The Asian-influenced property has been put up for sale for $998,000, and according to the listing, it's where the celebrity couple resided the year they welcomed their daughter, Frances Bean, now 28, into the world.
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

Support Open Door Bird Sanctuary May 22

Join The Spoon in supporting Open Door Bird Sanctuary (ODBS) on May 22, 11 am – 3 pm, and you can, too. Now that ODBS has two eagles – Fisher and Mesa – in its care, it needs to upgrade some of its equipment. Weight assessment is a critical part of keeping birds healthy, but the sanctuary doesn’t have a scale big enough to weigh an eagle!