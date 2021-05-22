Doors opening
When the six of us put together our band the Morning Reign in the fall of 1966, we resolved to play every gig in every venue that would take us. As we entered the 1967 “Summer of Love” we had played countless keggers, rush parties, stag parties, sock hops, proms, fashion shows, grand openings and a memorable set at the Oregon State Penitentiary. Each helped sharpen our skills and tighten our shows, but they brought us no closer to living our dreams of rock stardom.www.gillettenewsrecord.com