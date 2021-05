I’ll admit, I have reservations about watching HBO Max‘s “The Nevers.” Joss Whedon stands accused of “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior on the “Justice League” set by Ray Fisher. Since then, other actors from Whedon-led properties have come out and similarly accused Whedon of such behavior. It’s essential to be aware of that coming into “The Nevers.” I stop short of boycotting the series altogether because it’s not as though Whedon is a one-person show, and he did leave the project, saying that trying to work on such a significant production during a global pandemic had ‘taken its toll.”