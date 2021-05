Newly released body cam footage has revealed how a Black man suffering from severe mental illness died in jail after being restrained by guards.The shocking recordings show deputies repeatedly deploying stun guns and kneeling on the neck of Jamal Sutherland, 31, in his cell.At one point the distressed inmate can be heard saying: “I can’t breathe,” before he eventually stops moving.An hour later, Sutherland was pronounced dead, officials confirmed.On Thursday, authorities in Charleston County, South Carolina, released hours of cellphone and surveillance footage surrounding Sutherland’s death, at the request of his family.The town’s sheriff, Kristin Graziano, described the incident...