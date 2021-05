BTS has just confirmed something that ARMY has suspected all along: The first live performance of “Butter” will be at the 2021 BBMAs!. BTS’ highly-anticipated comeback single, “Butter” is bound to break the internet on May 21st at 13:00 KST, but now, all eyes are on the BBMAs too, which is slated to air on May 23rd at 8 pm ET; as the award show will serve as a platform for the South Korean seven-piece to debut the live performance of their inevitable hit.