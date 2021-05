Dr. Thomas Newman of Tampa died earlier this year due to COVID-19. He was a retired doctor and avid collector of baseball cards and sports memorabilia. His family, however, had no idea how much the man’s collection was worth. When they took the collection to an appraiser for an upcoming auction, it was valued at approximately $20 million dollars. The family says it’s all for sale, including an ultra rare Babe Ruth card from 1933. Aucioneers value that card alone at over $5 million dollars. The man had been collecting for the last 40 years. He also had cards from Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, Lou Gehrig and Cy Young. There are still boxes of unopened cards at the doctor’s office. Source: WFLA.com.