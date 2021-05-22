Ex-Yankee claims Rockies and another team had Astros-like sign-stealing scheme
The Houston Astros are public enemy No. 1 across Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but they were not the only team doing it. Erik Kratz, a retired journeyman catcher who played with nine teams — most recently the Yankees — claims that while he was with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, they noticed the Colorado Rockies had a similar sign-stealing scheme as the Astros.