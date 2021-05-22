newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Ex-Yankee claims Rockies and another team had Astros-like sign-stealing scheme

By John Healy
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Houston Astros are public enemy No. 1 across Major League Baseball for their sign-stealing scandal in the 2017 and 2018 seasons, but they were not the only team doing it. Erik Kratz, a retired journeyman catcher who played with nine teams — most recently the Yankees — claims that while he was with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018, they noticed the Colorado Rockies had a similar sign-stealing scheme as the Astros.

www.audacy.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Audacy

Audacy

23K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Kratz
Person
Bud Black
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Cubs#The League#Ex Yankee#The Houston Astros#Major League Baseball#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Yes Network#Cbs Sports#The Red Sox#Sign Stealing Schemes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees: Trevor Story’s DJ LeMahieu friendship will raise your eyebrows

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JUNE 28: DJ LeMahieu #9 and Trevor Story #27 of the Colorado Rockies shake hands after they beat the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on June 28, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) The New York Yankees have a serious Gleyber...
BaseballBleacher Report

Mike Bolsinger Refiles Lawsuit Against Astros over Sign-Stealing Scandal

Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Mike Bolsinger refiled a lawsuit against the Houston Astros as he continues to argue the team's sign-stealing scandal cost him his job as a Major League Baseball player. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported the news, noting the pitcher is seeking more than $1...
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Trevor Story: Records fifth steal

Story went 2-for-3 with an RBI, a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 5-3 loss to San Diego in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader. Story opened the scoring with an RBI single in the first inning and promptly added his fifth stolen base of the season. In the sixth, he reached on a single again and scored on a Ryan McMahon double. The 28-year-old shortstop is slashing .287/.361/.488 with four home runs, five stolen bases, 21 RBI and 22 runs scored through 36 games.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Jake Odorizzi: Begins rehab assignment Monday

Odorizzi (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports. After completing a 35-pitch live batting practice session Wednesday, Odorizzi is ready to return to game action. It's not clear how many pitches he will throw against Round Rock on Monday. Regardless, if he makes it through unscathed, Odorizzi could theoretically return as soon as next weekend to take the spot vacated by Jose Urquidy (shoulder). Kent Emanuel would be another candidate for that opening, if the Astros feel they don't want to rush things with Odorizzi.
MLBlindyssports.com

Astros RHP Jose Urquidy (shoulder) placed on IL

The Houston Astros activated right-hander Enoli Paredes from the injured list on Sunday, but right-hander Jose Urquidy took his place on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury. The designation for Urquidy, who has right posterior shoulder discomfort, is retroactive to Thursday. Urquidy, 26, left Wednesday night’s start against the...
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Notches another save

Pressly notched the save Saturday against the Rangers after tossing a scoreless inning, fanning one. Pressly entered in the top of the ninth inning with the Astros holding a one-run lead, and he only needed 17 pitches (12 strikes) to get the job done. He remains perfect in save situations this season, going 7-for-7 thus far, and he's also recorded four scoreless outings in a row.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Antonio Santos: Takes loss in season debut

Santos (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings, taking the loss to the Reds on Saturday. Santos made his season debut Saturday with the Rockies. He was called on to pitch multiple innings in extras and ultimately allowed two runs to receive the loss. The 24-year-old only pitched six innings in his rookie year last season and it didn't go well, allowing 11 earned runs. His major-league stint with Colorado may not last very long.
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Ryan McMahon: Registers second stolen base

McMahon went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 7-6 loss to Cincinnati. The infielder reached on a fielder's choice in the first inning and stole second, but he was left stranded. In the fourth, he added a double and scored on Josh Fuentes' two-run double. McMahon has hit safely in five of the last six games, going 7-for-23 (.304) with a home run and four doubles in that span. For the season, he's slashing .269/.315/.506 with nine home runs, 26 RBI, 28 runs scored and two stolen bases in 168 plate appearances.
MLBCBS Sports

Astros' Andre Scrubb: Allows two-run homer

Scrubb (leg) allowed two runs on two hits and struck out one in one inning in Sunday's 6-2 win over Texas. He was charged with a blown save. The right-hander was unavailable Saturday after he tweaked something in his leg, but it was apparently a short-term issue. Scrubb wasn't very effective Sunday, as he gave up a game-tying two-run home run to David Dahl in the seventh inning. The 26-year-old reliever owns a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 6:4 K:BB across 7.2 innings after he began the season on the injured list with a shoulder injury.
MLBlindyssports.com

Carlos Correa aims to guide Astros to sweep of Rangers

The expectations for Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa likely will remain elevated through the remainder of his prime, a byproduct of his being the first overall selection in the 2012 draft. Thus far this season, extraordinary results had eluded Correa. He began the Astros’ current homestand having gone hitless over...
MLBchatsports.com

Nick Castellanos helps fuel a Reds extra-innings win over the Rockies

A delayed start, a four hour and ten minute game, 12 innings, and a Cincinnati Reds 6-5 victory of the Colorado Rockies is all you could want on a Saturday night, right?. After a quiet start, it was starting pitcher Tyler Mahle who got things going in the 3rd inning when he worked a walk.
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: May 17th, 2021

Check out the rest of the Crawfish Boxes here and listen to the latest version of Locked on Astros, our partnered podcast, here. The Astros got a leg up on the Silver Boot Series after sweeping the Rangers over the weekend in a 4-game set (Astros.com) Lance was able to...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds ride strong pitching in wild 12-inning win against Rockies

DENVER – The Cincinnati Reds kept spoiling offensive opportunity after opportunity Saturday, but their pitchers wouldn’t let them lose. The Reds were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position at one point. They failed to score their ghost runner from second base in the 10th inning, the first time that's happened in extra innings this season. They stranded 11 runners on base.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Texas Rangers: 3 takeaways from an ugly four-game sweep in Houston

Well that kinda sucked. The Texas Rangers failed to record a single win during their four-game set against the Houston Astros, getting swept straight out of town in rather commanding fashion. Needless to say, Astros fans were pretty pumped up about the whole ordeal:. Following said brutal sweep, the Rangers...
MLBsemoball.com

Four-run eighth sends Astros past Rangers, 6-2

HOUSTON (AP) -- Chas McCormick had a two-run single as part of a four-run eighth, Lance McCullers Jr. threw six scoreless innings and the Houston Astros won their sixth straight, 6-2 over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. Houston loaded the bases with one out in the eighth on singles by...
MLBchatsports.com

18-24 - Rangers booted out of Houston with 6-2 loss to Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs and the Houston Astros scored six runs. I don’t want to talk about it. Player of the Game: David Dahl hit a big two-run home run to tie the game in the top of the seventh. At the time, it was probably Dahl’s biggest hit with the Rangers so far but the team couldn’t capitalize and now they’re a season-worst six games under .500 with a season-worst six game losing skid. Damnit, I’m talking about it!
MLBCBS Sports

Rockies' Mychal Givens: Unravels in loss

Givens (1-2) allowed two runs on a hit, two walks and a hit-by-pitch over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to Cincinnati on Sunday. He struck out none and was also charged with a blown save. Daniel Bard had pitched three of the last four days, so Givens got...