NFL

Tim Tebow's Jaguars jersey is the hottest-selling item in the NFL

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago
Tim Tebow has been on the Jaguars for only one day, but his jersey is already the hottest-selling item around the league. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, each of the top five selling items on the NFL Shop website on Friday were Tebow items. These included his No. 85 jersey in men’s, women’s and youth sizes, as well as a men’s and women’s T-shirt with his name and number.

