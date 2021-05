The All-Star is announcing a multi-year partnership with the brand. Jimmy Butler has always been known not just for his elite basketball skills but for his smooth style off the court, infectious personality, and content creation. So it should come as no surprise that Butler is looking to take things up a notch, as it was officially announced today that the five-time NBA All-Star is partnering with performance lifestyle brand Rhone in a rare first-of-its-kind collaboration.