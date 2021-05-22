newsbreak-logo
Clark County, NV

UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed at apartment complex

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
 7 days ago


UPDATE MAY 24: The Clark County Coroner has identified the victim as 25-year-old Marquise Alexander Williams. His cause of death was sharp force injuries and it was ruled a homicide.

One person was killed at the City Place Apartment complex north of Desert Inn Road and Decatur Boulevard early Saturday morning following a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend.

RELATED: Las Vegas police investigate shooting involving officers, 2 separate homicides early Saturday

Lt. Ray Spencer with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide unit said around 2 a.m. a woman called her friend for help with a domestic dispute between her and her boyfriend.

He said the friend brought a man along to help.

At one point, Spencer said, the boyfriend pulled out a kitchen knife and stabbed the man who'd come to the apartment several times, killing him before officers arrived.

Police said the boyfriend, identified as 26-year-old Skylar Gerardo, was taken into custody.

Gerardo was arrested for Open Murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center.

LVMPD

