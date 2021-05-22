newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Athletes, coaches take loss of MIAA, IAAM track finals in stride

By Jeff Seidel, Baltimore Sun
Posted by 
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7zEX_0a7wuBLy00
Juliett Whittaker, of Mt de Sales, leads the section two heat of the A Conference Girl's 1600 Meter Run and wins the race. The MIAA/IAAM held their state track and field championships at Archbishop Spalding High School Saturday. Paul W. Gillespie / Capital Gaze

The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association will not hold outdoor track and field championship meets this season, a decision made several weeks ago.

This is in contrast to what’s happening in the public schools, where the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association decided this week to allow state championship meets for boys and girls in all four classes, albeit in a more limited format.

For the private schools, MIAA executive director Lee R. Dove said that things were much different when the decision was made when the season began due to the current pandemic issues and restrictions.

“At the start of the season in February, the metrics were much different and bringing all of the athletes and coaches together at one location at season’s end was going to exceed the spectator limits allowed at any of our schools,” Dove wrote in an email. “Other sports such as baseball, lacrosse and rugby only brought two teams to campuses at any one time for contests. Had we known how much improvement in metrics would occur by [the] current date things may have been different.”

Dove said that track and tennis individuals were the sports that did not hold championships this year but they’re hoping everything changes back to normal next spring.

“The two leagues made the decision at the start of the season that we would not be in a position to offer such an all-encompassing event this year,” Dove said. “The A and B Conferences each had the opportunity to compete during the regular season. They did and now the season is over. The MIAA and IAAM both look forward to better days ahead and to a full return to a normal championship event in 2022.”

Local track and field coaches and athletes and coaches had similar reactions — they were glad to get back to some form of normalcy but will miss having a championship for the second straight season.

Mount de Sales coach Steve Weber said the outdoor regular season meant so much after not getting to compete last spring, fall (cross country) and winter (indoor track).

“It was really meaningful; it meant so much,” Weber said. “It almost didn’t matter that we didn’t have a championship. I understand that we had to take many things under consideration.”

Juliette Whittaker from Mount de Sales is one of the area’s top runners and already has qualified for the United States Olympic Trials in the 800 meters. Whittaker, a junior, said she could appreciate why the decision was made.

“I totally understand where they’re coming from,” Whittaker said. “It was definitely hard, not having the meet to look forward to. I also think not having the championship meet made us closer as a team. I’m still glad that we had the regular season, but it’s definitely hard [not] having the championship.”

Gilman coach Matt Tully guided the Greyhounds to their fourth consecutive regular-season title and said not having the big meet two years in a row is tough but winning the regular season was satisfying.

“Ultimately, of course, I’m disappointed in the competitive sense, [and am] sad for the seniors,” Tully said. “The team competition is fantastic. When you think of not having it two years in a row, it’s competitively disappointing. For us, [though], it’s not what we didn’t get; it’s what we did get.”

Most are hoping that the championship meets return next year, especially for runners like Whittaker. She has made a huge impact in her first three years, but received one chance to run in an outdoor title meet.

If it happens next year, she hopes to end her career in the right way.

“It will just make next year’s meet so much better,” Whittaker said. “I’ll get to go out with a bang.”

The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
459
Followers
828
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Weber
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miaa#Track And Field#Baseball#State Championships#Indoor Track#Race#Miaa#The Miaa Iaam#Mount De Sales#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Athletes#This Week#Contests#Time#Heat#Cross Country#Winter#Campuses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Lacrosse
News Break
Sports
Related
Big Rapids, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Track and field athletes set for regional meets

BIG RAPIDS – It’s a big weekend for area track athletes who will be performing in their respective regional meets with hopes of qualifying for the state finals on June 5. Chippewa Hills will be hosting a Division 2 meet on Saturday with a field which includes Big Rapids. A total of 15 schools from northern and eastern Michigan will be in the meet.
Sportsamazingmadison.com

Conner Tordsen and Alex Derr Sweep the Final Edition of NSAA Track and Field Athletes of the Week

Dakota State’s Conner Tordsen and Alex Derr swept the final Men’s Track and Field Athletes of the Week. Tordsen was named the Field Athlete of the Week after he beat his own record for hammer throw for the third straight meet, tossing 56.51 meters. He also hit the NAIA ‘A’ automatic standard mark. He also had an 11th place finish in the discus throw of 45.35 meters and 20th place finish in the shot put of 13.28 meters. Derr was named Track Athlete of the Week after two national qualifying times at the Tune-up on May 7. He finished the 800-meter run in fifth with a time of 1:53.27 and ran a leg in the 4 x 400-meter relay with Riley Greenhoff, Joshua Snook, and Brenner Furlong. The relay team finished in third with a qualifying time of 3:17.41.
Ashland, WIAPG of Wisconsin

Ashland Oredockers track and field teams hit their stride

After five meets, the Ashland Oredockers track and field teams are running strong. The girls team has taken first at two meets and second at three, and the boys team placed second at Ashland’s lone home meet, while finding the middle of the pack in the others. The teams’ performances...
Holland, MIHolland Sentinel

Six Hope College athletes earn MIAA weekly honors

The Hope College women's outdoor track/field team captured both of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Athlete of the Week awards. Sophomore Amanda Lines of Naples, Florida (First Baptist Academy) is the Women's Track Athlete of the Week, while senior Addyson Gerig of Holland (West Ottawa) is the Women's Field Athlete of the Week.
Sportsmywaynenews.com

Area athletes heading to state track

Several area athletes earned a trip to the State Track and Field Championships after qualifying in district competition earlier this week. In D-3 district action at Hartington, Winside junior Gabe Escalante qualified in three events, winning the 200 and finishing second in the 100 and 400-meter dashes. He will run in preliminary action on Wednesday at Burke Stadium.
Newnan, GANewnan Times-Herald

Track athletes standout at Sectionals

The Georgia High School Association (GHSA) held their track and field sectionals last weekend for the top performers to qualify for the State Championships. Newnan and East Coweta traveled to McEachern for the 7A sections, Northgate went to Starr’s Mill and Heritage and Trinity competed in Macon. In all, five...
Sportsryortho.com

How Classification Cuts Reinjury Rates in Track Athletes

When the British Athletics Muscle Injury Classification is used to inform hamstring rehabilitation for track and field athletes, they have a reduced reinjury rate, new study finds. Previous studies have shown that hamstring injuries are common in track and field athletes. A strain or tear can be severely debilitating for...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

Park edges Mercy, 11-10, in overtime in IAAM B Conference lacrosse final

Park School senior Becca Frank spent most of Friday night winning key possessions on draws, most times popping the ball into the air and using her 5-foot-10 frame to snare it, out of reach of opposing Mercy. So it was fitting that, with 2.1 seconds left in sudden-death overtime in the Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland B Conference final, the American University-bound midfielder ...
SportsSentinel & Enterprise

MIAA Track Committee sets parameters for post-season meets

With all indications pointing toward there being a postseason this spring for outdoor track, the MIAA Cross Country and Track Committee went about the business of hammering out what those meets will look like on Tuesday morning. The committee made several adjustments to the existing tournament format that are designed...
College SportsTahlequah Daily Press

AT THE TOP: NSU’s Jake Hendrick named MIAA Baseball Coach of the Year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northeastern State Head Baseball Coach Jake Hendrick headlined 12 All-MIAA selections with postseason awards announced Wednesday by association officials. The selection group is the largest as a member of the MIAA with the entire NSU infield claiming accolades. Hendrick, in his sixth season as head coach, guided the RiverHawks to a runner-up finish in the MIAA standings with 23 association wins. Additionally, for the first time since 2015, NSU landed multiple players on the First-Team in Blaze Brothers and Nic Swanson.
Duxbury, MATaunton Gazette

MIAA drops mask requirement for high school athletes competing outdoors

After nine months of mask wearing, most high school athletes in the state finally can breathe easier. The MIAA on Tuesday morning announced that, effectively immediately, masks are no longer required for athletes on outdoor spring teams. Athletes have been masked up for all competitions and practices since preseason workouts for the fall season began as the MIAA dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sportshawaiiprepworld.com

Heartbreak? Saint Louis sprinter Keanu Wallace takes it all in stride

Keanu Wallace had what could have been a heartbreaking week, but in his irrepressible way, he never stopped surging forward. By the time the ILH boys track and field championships ended on Friday — with a lengthy shower, of course — Wallace was at peace. He was actually at peace for much of the week, despite the circumstances.
Ripon, CAManteca Bulletin

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Landon West, Ripon track & field

The Indians senior won’t get to run in the California Interscholastic Federation State Championships because of the pandemic, but he now knows he would have stood a good chance at qualifying under normal circumstances. West more than held his own last Saturday, May 8 in the Arcadia Invitational, a prestigious...
High Schoolmenifee247.com

Prospective Liberty High athletes invited to meet coaches

Students interested in competing in athletics at Liberty High School next school year are invited to a Meet and Greet with the coaching staffs May 22 at Wheatfield Park. It's also an opportunity for student-athletes to receive information on summer programs and athletic paperwork needed to compete.
East Wenatchee, WAWenatchee World

Ploch, Roe, Garcia and other track athletes shine on final day of spring season

EAST WENATCHEE — Every track athlete wants to go out on top — end their high school career as a state champion, or at least hit their peak in the final meet of the season. For a few local athletes, including Wenatchee senior Haven Ploch, Saturday was their Super Bowl, a final opportunity to showcase prowess against the region’s top competitors at the North Central Washington championship at Eastmont High School.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
The Baltimore Sun

A Webb gem: Loyola Blakefield goalie takes aim at MIAA A championship

For Loyola Blakefield’s senior goalie Jack Webb, this time of year is the payoff for his hard work, patience, team-first approach and perseverance. Every lacrosse player in the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference — widely regarded as the finest league in the country — eagerly waits for the playoffs to roll around in their senior year. Webb’s arrival took a different ...