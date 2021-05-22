Athletes, coaches take loss of MIAA, IAAM track finals in stride

The Interscholastic Athletic Association of Maryland and the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association will not hold outdoor track and field championship meets this season, a decision made several weeks ago.

This is in contrast to what’s happening in the public schools, where the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association decided this week to allow state championship meets for boys and girls in all four classes, albeit in a more limited format.

For the private schools, MIAA executive director Lee R. Dove said that things were much different when the decision was made when the season began due to the current pandemic issues and restrictions.

“At the start of the season in February, the metrics were much different and bringing all of the athletes and coaches together at one location at season’s end was going to exceed the spectator limits allowed at any of our schools,” Dove wrote in an email. “Other sports such as baseball, lacrosse and rugby only brought two teams to campuses at any one time for contests. Had we known how much improvement in metrics would occur by [the] current date things may have been different.”

Dove said that track and tennis individuals were the sports that did not hold championships this year but they’re hoping everything changes back to normal next spring.

“The two leagues made the decision at the start of the season that we would not be in a position to offer such an all-encompassing event this year,” Dove said. “The A and B Conferences each had the opportunity to compete during the regular season. They did and now the season is over. The MIAA and IAAM both look forward to better days ahead and to a full return to a normal championship event in 2022.”

Local track and field coaches and athletes and coaches had similar reactions — they were glad to get back to some form of normalcy but will miss having a championship for the second straight season.

Mount de Sales coach Steve Weber said the outdoor regular season meant so much after not getting to compete last spring, fall (cross country) and winter (indoor track).

“It was really meaningful; it meant so much,” Weber said. “It almost didn’t matter that we didn’t have a championship. I understand that we had to take many things under consideration.”

Juliette Whittaker from Mount de Sales is one of the area’s top runners and already has qualified for the United States Olympic Trials in the 800 meters. Whittaker, a junior, said she could appreciate why the decision was made.

“I totally understand where they’re coming from,” Whittaker said. “It was definitely hard, not having the meet to look forward to. I also think not having the championship meet made us closer as a team. I’m still glad that we had the regular season, but it’s definitely hard [not] having the championship.”

Gilman coach Matt Tully guided the Greyhounds to their fourth consecutive regular-season title and said not having the big meet two years in a row is tough but winning the regular season was satisfying.

“Ultimately, of course, I’m disappointed in the competitive sense, [and am] sad for the seniors,” Tully said. “The team competition is fantastic. When you think of not having it two years in a row, it’s competitively disappointing. For us, [though], it’s not what we didn’t get; it’s what we did get.”

Most are hoping that the championship meets return next year, especially for runners like Whittaker. She has made a huge impact in her first three years, but received one chance to run in an outdoor title meet.

If it happens next year, she hopes to end her career in the right way.

“It will just make next year’s meet so much better,” Whittaker said. “I’ll get to go out with a bang.”