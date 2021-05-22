https://www.doingitlocal.com/2021/05/89151/

WASHINGTON — Dozens of constitutional experts are sending a letter telling congressional leaders they have the authority to make the nation's capital the 51st state. "As scholars of the United States Constitution, we write to correct claims that the D.C. Admission Act is vulnerable to a constitutional challenge in the courts," write the 39 signatories, who include Laurence Tribe of Harvard Law, Erwin Chemerinsky of UC Berkeley Law, Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia and Leah Litman of the University of Michigan Law School.