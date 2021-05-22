https://www.doingitlocal.com/2021/05/89151/

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWashington, DC— Today, the House of Representatives passed Congressman Jim Himes’ (CT-04) Insider Trading Prohibition Act (HR 2655) as part of larger package of bills with bipartisan support. Last Congress, the bill passed by a vote of 410-13. The bill establishes a clear, statutory prohibition on insider trading. Corporate insiders who wrongfully obtain inside information and misuse it weaken the fairness, integrity, and safety of our nation’s capital markets.

