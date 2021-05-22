Preliminary estimates show the extent of flood damage in Natoma, Kansas

Today is mostly cloudy with showers and showers. Highs will range from the late 1960s to the late 70s this afternoon. Those who live near the Oklahoma / Kansas border have some of the warmest temperatures. Some counties are still in flood warnings and warnings. Refrain from driving on flooded roads and take extra time to find another route. Tonight, another round of storms will form in the west. Generate large hail and watch out for isolated storms that are strong against strong winds. Flood concerns are rising as rainfall is likely to increase this week and the ground is already saturated with weekend storms.