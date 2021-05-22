newsbreak-logo
Natoma, KS

Preliminary estimates show the extent of flood damage in Natoma, Kansas

By Michael Stavola
Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than half of the homes in Natoma, Kansas, were damaged after recent heavy rain caused Paradise Creek to flood, according to preliminary estimates. Mayor Rick Dunlap said the roughly 350-person community has about 250 homes. About 120 homes had moderate to severe damage and about another 15 are a total loss, he said.

Related
Kansas StatePosted by
St. Joseph Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Natoma, KSKWCH.com

Massive cleanup effort follows flooding in Natoma

NATOMA, Kan. (KWCH) - Work continues to rid the water from the Osbourne town of Natoma after flash flooding caused extensive damage. That water began to recede by Monday morning, May 17. Inside the historical museum, Natoma Heritage Seekers Historical Society President David Griffin said the museum’s basement was “like...
Kansas StateArgus Press

Weekend rains lead to flash flooding in parts of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Parts of Kansas are cleaning up after weekend storms brought flash flooding, along with pockets of wind and lightning damage. Residents of the north-central Kansas town of Natoma were assessing damage on Monday, a day after a major flash flood. Mayor Rick Dunlap told KWCH-TV that the flood caused more damage than even the flood of 1993. The town of about 270 residents is in Osborne County.
Kansas Statemyqcountry.com

Soggy weather expected for northwest Missouri, eastern Kansas this week

Rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible across the region Monday night and several more times this week. There are continued chances for showers and storms practically every day this week and into the upcoming weekend. National Weather Service meteorologist Brent Pesel at the Pleasant Hill office says the good...
Kansas StateKWCH.com

Flooding in north central Kansas causes several water rescues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The area of north central Kansas received about 5 to 8 inches throughout the early morning hours Sunday. Video near Natoma, Kansas shows major flooding throughout the area, along with several water rescues. Storm Team 12 meteorologists will continue to monitor flooding conditions throughout the area...
Kansas Stateeminetra.com

Active and rainy pattern persists, temperatures warming – Wichita, Kansas

Today is mostly cloudy with showers and showers. Highs will range from the late 1960s to the late 70s this afternoon. Those who live near the Oklahoma / Kansas border have some of the warmest temperatures. Some counties are still in flood warnings and warnings. Refrain from driving on flooded roads and take extra time to find another route. Tonight, another round of storms will form in the west. Generate large hail and watch out for isolated storms that are strong against strong winds. Flood concerns are rising as rainfall is likely to increase this week and the ground is already saturated with weekend storms.
Kansas StateKVOE

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issues disaster declaration in response to severe flooding across state Featured

23 Kansas counties will be eligible for state assistance following recently flooding including four in the KVOE listening area. Monday afternoon Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued a state of disaster emergency declaration after significant flooding across the state in recent days. The declaration allows counties to utilize state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations granted counties meet certain criteria.
Natoma, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Flooding leads to boil order for city of Natoma

TOPEKA – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the city of Natoma public water supply system, located in Osborne County. This advisory is not related to COVID-19. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. If your tap water appears dirty,...
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 07:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osborne The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Warning for Southwestern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 145 PM CDT Monday. * At 154 PM CDT, Emergency management reported flooding along Paradise Creek. Between 3 and 8 inches of rain have fallen within the Paradise Creek Basin. Flood waters are now receding in Natoma and areas upstream, but flooding could continue in some areas into early Monday. Numerous roads continue to be impassible. There is a chance for additional rainfall this evening into tonight. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Natoma This includes the following streams and drainages Paradise Creek
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Osborne The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Osborne County in north central Kansas Southeastern Rooks County in north central Kansas * Until 945 AM CDT Sunday. * At 337 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Plainville, Natoma and Codell. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Osborne County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osborne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 18:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-08 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osborne A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN OSBORNE COUNTY At 656 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Alton, or 28 miles northeast of Emmeram, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Osborne and Alton. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Jewell County, KSweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Jewell, Mitchell, Osborne, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-01 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-01 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Jewell; Mitchell; Osborne; Smith RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 006, 007, 018, 019, 049, 064, 076, 077, 085, 086 AND 087 The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect until 9 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Kansas, Fire Weather Zone 006 Smith, Fire Weather Zone 007 Jewell, Fire Weather Zone 018 Osborne and Fire Weather Zone 019 Mitchell. In Nebraska, Fire Weather Zone 049 Polk, Fire Weather Zone 064 York, Fire Weather Zone 076 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 077 Fillmore, Fire Weather Zone 085 Webster, Fire Weather Zone 086 Nuckolls and Fire Weather Zone 087 Thayer. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Near 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.