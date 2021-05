YouTube is introducing YouTube Shorts beta to help bring short-form video to YouTube users in the U.S. and India, according to a YouTube blog post on Tuesday (May 11). “We've been rolling out the YouTube Shorts beta to help bring the joy of short-form video to YouTube, and the joy of YouTube to short-form video. It’s now available to everyone in India and the U.S., and we’ve already seen many creative, awesome Shorts from our community,” according to the post.