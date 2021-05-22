newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oswego County, NY

Oswego County Summer Youth Employment Program Taking Applications

By Contributor
oswegocountytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego County Workforce NY (OCWNY) Career Center is pleased to announce that the annual Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) is set to kick off on Monday, July 12. SYEP is an opportunity for young adults of Oswego County to obtain employment for the summer and gain...

oswegocountytoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oswego County, NY
Government
County
Oswego County, NY
City
Fulton, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Career Opportunities#Business Opportunities#Ocwny#Career Center#N Second St#Powerpoint#Oswego County Residents#Employment#Placement Opportunities#Syep Staff#N Y#Maintenance#July#Day Camps#Industries#Groundskeeping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Shineman Foundation Supports Farnham to Continue Services in Mexico

Harbor Lights has served Oswego County, providing outpatient treatment services for people with substance use disorder from their Mexico location for decades. As the current owners, Stan and Ann Long, in preparing for retirement this year, reached out to Farnham Family Services to inquire about sustaining services in the Mexico location. Farnham was honored to take the torch, carrying on the Harbor Lights legacy of essential services, but needed seed funding to support the transition. The Richard S. Shineman Foundation stepped in to provide a $130,000 grant, ensuring that Oswego County would not lose critical service capacity. Stan shared “Upon my retirement I am relieved that the service we started 27 years ago will be carried on into the future with Farnham picking up the torch and continuing to offer quality substance abuse treatment to our clients and the rest of eastern Oswego County”.
Oswego County, NYiheartoswego.com

Oswego County Community Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

The Oswego County Community Foundation (Oswego Foundation) is now accepting grant applications from nonprofit organizations serving Oswego County. The grant application deadline is July 15, 2021. Proposals are encouraged from a variety of program areas including education, health, social services, arts and culture, civic concerns and preservation of historic resources....
Fulton, NYnny360.com

OCO welcomes new board officers

FULTON – As part of its first ever virtual annual meeting Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) announced a new slate of officers to lead its board of directors. John Zanewych, owner of Big John Sales, Inc. will serve as the new board president. A very active community member, Zanewych has been a member of the OCO Board of Directors since 2014 and is also a board member for both the Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County and Farnham Family Services.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Health care hero: Dr. Christina Liepke is Zonta’s Amelia Earhart Woman of the Achievement

OSWEGO — When Oswego residents needed guidance and reassurance in the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it came from a steely-eyed doctor. “We will get through this together,” Dr. Christina Liepke said on March 17, 2020 during a press conference with Mayor Billy Barlow and other local officials. “We are all neighbors and friends, so let us continue to act like that and be kind to each other.”
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

ECHS program helping students find career, educational pathways

FULTON - A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

2021 CAC Returning Board Members, Officers Of The Board

FULTON – At a recent meeting of the Child Advocacy Center’s Executive Committee, CAC Executive Director Tory L. DeCaire congratulated all of the returning Officers of the Board including; John Zanewych as President, Doran Edmond as Vice-President (attending remotely), Thomas Ingram as Treasurer and Danielle Hayden as Secretary. “With the...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Next Small Business Training Class to Be Held Online In June

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center will host a small business training class for those interested in expanding or starting a small business in Oswego County. Classes will be held Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. online through SUNY Oswego’s Business Resource Center.
Oswego, NYoswegocountynewsnow.com

Oswego Health marks 140th year

OSWEGO — Oswego Health is marking its 140th anniversary, looking back at its beginning in 1881 as a group of community-minded residents gathered for the specific purpose: starting a hospital. “A look back to the initial board minutes reveals that the founders had concerns, not unlike those in healthcare today,”...
Oswego County, NYnny360.com

Friday update: Oswego County virus cases up 20 to 7,927

OSWEGO — Oswego County Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang announced Friday, May 14, that 20 additional residents tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total cumulative number of positive cases since the county began monitoring for COVID-19 in March 2020 to 7,927. There are currently 158 active positive cases. The...
Oswego County, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Oswego County Federal Credit Union Sponsors OCO Virtual Trivia Night May 20

FULTON – Oswego County Federal Credit Union (OCFCU) has signed on as a Silver Level sponsor for Oswego County Opportunities (OCO) Virtual Trivia Contest. Scheduled for Thursday, May 20, beginning at 6 p.m., OCO’s Virtual Trivia Contest offers teams of up to 10 people the chance to enjoy some friendly competition as they pool their trivia knowledge to answer questions on a wide range of topics such as history, sports, geography, entertainment and much more. The contest will consist of four rounds of questions.
Cayuga, NYPosted by
FL Radio Group

Cayuga CC Partners with School Districts for ECHS Program

A partnership between Cayuga Community College and several school districts and community agencies in Oswego County continues to pave the way for high school students to get a head-start on their college education and local employment. Started in 2018, the Early College High School (ECHS) program housed at Fulton City...
Oswego County, NYTimes Union

Oswego County Joins the Empire State Purchasing Group by BidNet Direct

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. Oswego County is joining BidNet Direct’s Empire State Purchasing Group and will be publishing and distributing upcoming bid opportunities for county government projects on the online system. BidNet Direct’s Empire State Purchasing Group is a single, online location that connects participating local government...
Oswego, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

June Food Sense Orders Now Being Accepted

OSWEGO – The Oswego County Salvation Army Corps is pleased to offer the Food Sense program of the Central New York Food Bank. Any residents of the Oswego area who would like to stretch their food dollars may order June Food Sense packages until Noon on Friday, June 4. All Oswego-area residents may use the program. There are no income limitations and no restrictions on the number of items one may buy.