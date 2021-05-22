newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weather

Open-Air Fair dates set for June 10, August 12

cannonfallsbeacon.com
 3 days ago

The 2021 Chamber Open-Air Fair dates are: Thursdays, June 10th, and August 12th. These events will be open from 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The Open-Air Fair Registration Form, Event Rules & Regulations, and a current ST19 form are available at the Chamber Office and on the Chamber webpage www.cannonfalls.org . You can sign up for both events on one form. June 3rd is the registration deadline for the June 10th Open-Air Fair and August 5th is the deadline for the August 12th event.

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Parking#July#Event Space#Street Vendors#Open Space#Fair Weather#Chamber Open Air Fair#The Chamber Office#Booth Spaces#Inclement Weather#Tent Weights#Food#Hand Crafted Items#Vendor Suggestions#Chairs#Family Fare#Baked Goods#Regulations#Clothing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
Related
West Plains, MOozarkradionews.com

Heart of the Ozarks Fair set for June 8-12

The Heart of the Ozarks Fairgrounds in West Plains have announced its dates for the 2021 Howell County Fair: June 8-12. Below is a schedule of events:. Tuesday 6/8: Admission Is Free, Carnival Rides Are $1.00. Wednesday 6/9: Admission Is $5.00, Carnival ArmBands Are $20.00, Grandstands Will Be Dancing In...
Berlin, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Berlin Fair sets fall date

BERLIN — After a year without the Berlin Fair, the Berlin Lions Club is excited that it will be returning for its 72nd year in September. The Berlin Fair includes entertainment and vendors from local charities. Assistant Entertainment Director Lenny Tubbs said the fair is a major fundraiser for charitable organizations.
Anaheim, CAthedisinsider.com

BREAKING: Disneyland Paris Sets June Reopening Date

It’s been quite the year for Disney Parks and Resorts. For the first time in Disney’s history, every one of their parks (including Tokyo Disney Resort) were forced to shut down due to a pandemic. One by one, each resort slowly reopened, with Disneyland in Anaheim, California, technically becoming the last to open after being closed for more than a year.
Essex, VTmiltonindependent.com

Champlain Valley Fair will return this August

ESSEX JUNCTION — Cotton candy, ice cream, big top tents, the ferris wheel and more are returning this summer, because the Champlain Valley Fair is a go. Vermont’s largest annual event will return August 27 and will run through September 5 at the Champlain Valley Exposition. "The Champlain Valley Fair...
Roselle, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Relative Brewing Company set to open in August in Roselle

Relative Brewing Company plans to open its doors in August and become a staple of Roselle's Town Center. The village board on Monday approved the microbrewery to operate at the site of a former day care center at 10 Springs St., next to Zeaport Equipment and Dan's Auto Repair, and less than a mile from the Roselle Metra station.
Performing Artsstereoboard.com

Culture Club Announce Summer Date At Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Culture Club will headline Scarborough Open Air Theatre this summer. The British pop icons will head to the Yorkshire coast on August 14, with tickets for the performance on general sale at 9am on May 21. Head here for pre-sale tickets. The show will follow their previously announced Heritage Live...
Washington County, NYPosted by
107.7 WGNA

Washington County Fair Announces August Return

After missing last year due to the pandemic, the rides will run and the powdered sugar will fly once again at the Washington County Fair this summer. I bet you can smell and taste that dog food bowl of fair french fries, covered in ketchup or vinegar right now. Or maybe you can see yourself walking through a cloud of fried dough powdered sugar so thick the air smells sweet.
Visual Artcascadeae.com

Sunriver Art Fair Coming in August

Come join the Sunriver Women’s Club to celebrate the 11th Sunriver Art Fair! Meet our artists and shop for fine arts and crafts. We’ll be in the beautiful Village at Sunriver, one of our proud sponsors, August 13-15, and online August 13-September 26. Go to sunriverartfair.org for more information, or...
West Tisbury, MAvineyardgazette.com

Agricultural Fair Will Return in August

The Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair will return for its 159th year this August, reviving a revered Island summer institution after cancellation last year, Agricultural Society trustees announced Tuesday. The fair will run from Thursday, August 19 through Sunday, August 22 and will be held entirely in person and live, the...
Dutchess County, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Dutchess County Fair announces August opening

The Dutchess County Fair is returning to Rhineback for its 175th edition after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event will take place Aug. 24 to 29 at the fairgrounds on Route 9. The fair’s management stated that event “favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair,” although it is not certain whether this year’s happening will require a reduced audience capacity or other pandemic-related protocols.
New York City, NYPosted by
98.1 The Hawk

New York Renaissance Faire Returns in August 2021

Of all the events that didn't happen last year, I will confess that the one I might have missed the most was the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo New York. You don't need to have an imagination to enjoy yourself at this Hudson Valley summer tradition because at the Ren Faire everything is imagined for you.
Hobbiesdeltawindonline.com

Copper River dip net fishing set to open June 7

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) has published the preliminary schedule for the Copper River. Personal Use Dip Net Salmon Fishery in Chitina for the upcoming season. The fishery is scheduled to open on Monday, June 7 at 12:01 a.m. and remain open through Tuesday, June 22 at...
Wood County, WVWTAP

West Virginia Interstate Fair set for June 22-26

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Organizers of the West Virginia Interstate Fair and Exposition announced Thursday this year’s fair will be held from June 22nd through the 26th. It was one of numerous area festivals that were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the first to kick off the fair and festival season in 2021.
Liberty Hill, TXlhindependent.com

Main Street Social sets sights on June opening

James and Tambra Prince are the first to admit their new food hall, Main Street Social, has been a long time coming. Delays no one could have predicted—namely COVID-19—pushed their project back several times, but now they are just weeks away from opening on Loop 332 near downtown Liberty Hill.
Bridgton, MEconwaydailysun.com

Rufus Porter Museum set to open for season June 12

BRIDGTON, Maine — The Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, located at 121 Main St. in Bridgton, will open for its 2021 season on Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. The museum will be following all COVID-19 protocols, including current occupancy limitations and mask mandates. Hours of operation will be Wednesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The last day of the season is Saturday, Oct. 9.
Boardman, OHWFMJ.com

Zoup! restaurant set to open in Boardman, hosting job fair

A new restaurant set to open in Boardman is looking for workers. Zoup! Eatery will open its location at 1315 Boardman-Canfield Road in June. Before the fast-casual restaurant opens, it's hosting two in-person job fairs. Details about the in-person interviews at the restaurant:. Wednesday, May 12: 11 a.m. to 2...