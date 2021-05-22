Open-Air Fair dates set for June 10, August 12
The 2021 Chamber Open-Air Fair dates are: Thursdays, June 10th, and August 12th. These events will be open from 2:30 pm – 6:30 pm. The Open-Air Fair Registration Form, Event Rules & Regulations, and a current ST19 form are available at the Chamber Office and on the Chamber webpage www.cannonfalls.org . You can sign up for both events on one form. June 3rd is the registration deadline for the June 10th Open-Air Fair and August 5th is the deadline for the August 12th event.www.cannonfallsbeacon.com