Open-Air Fair dates set for June 10, August 12

The Dutchess County Fair is returning to Rhineback for its 175th edition after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This year’s event will take place Aug. 24 to 29 at the fairgrounds on Route 9. The fair’s management stated that event “favorites including the midway, fun fair food, animals and free entertainment will all be part of the 2021 fair,” although it is not certain whether this year’s happening will require a reduced audience capacity or other pandemic-related protocols.