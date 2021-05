The traditional Memorial Day observance, conducted by the Jamestown Patriotic Council, will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, May 31, at the Knights of Columbus with a guest speaker, Drum and Bugle Corps performance and rituals. Following that there will be ceremonies at city cemeteries and the Nickeous Park bridge. At 11:30 a.m., everyone is invited to the All Vets Club for a luncheon and fellowship. A freewill offering will be taken to promote patriotic activities in the Jamestown community. The club will close at 2 p.m.