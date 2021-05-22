Forest Service urges caution with outdoor fires
RUTLAND, Vt. – The U.S. Forest Service is urging the public to be extremely careful with all types of outdoor fires as temperatures rise and we continue to see drying trends throughout New England. The agency is hoping to educate local and visiting campers about fire safety as the Memorial Day holiday approaches. Increased visitation, lack of precipitation, and projected environmental conditions can make wildfires a greater threat.vermontjournal.com