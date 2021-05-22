Forest Service urges caution with outdoor fires

The hospital is back at raising money to remodel its psychiatric unit, which got a big boost from Subaru of Rutland. The car dealership donated $12,808 to Rutland Regional Medical Center late last week as part of its “Share the Love” fundraiser. Traci Moore, the hospital’s senior director of development and community relations, said Subaru of Rutland also donated to the campaign last year, making its total of roughly $36,000 one of the biggest contributions to the fundraising effort.