newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

LeBron James Violated COVID-19 Protocols By Attending Promotional Event

RealGM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James violated the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols by attending a promotional event for a tequila brand. The tequila was poured at a brief outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, including recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to attend. The incident occurred before the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's Play-In.

basketball.realgm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Tequila
Person
Michael B Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Health And Safety#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Golden State Warriors#Espn#Protocols#Invitees#Reporters#Vaccination#The League#Proof#Brand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
Health
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
NBALos Angeles Daily News

Fears of a Laker revival in the NBA playoffs are justified

So much for readjustment, timing, chemistry and all the other entries from the Coach’s Thesaurus. It’s as simple as it ever was. If you’re playing with LeBron James and he gets a rebound, run downcourt like an escaping prisoner. If he gets double-teamed, sprint to the vacated area. Or, if it’s the end of the game, go to the corner and make sure your trigger-finger is engaged. The ball, and your chance for a hero shot, is coming.
NBAnews4usonline.com

LeBron-Curry: The NBA’s dream matchup plays out again

Actor Wesley Snipes has an iconic line in the 1992 action hit movie Passenger 57 when asked if he ever played roulette before. Smipes’ character John Cutter replied: “Always bet on black.”. Now if you’re the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors playing in a single play-in tournament...
NBAPosted by
AllLakers

First look: Lakers vs Warriors Play-In Game

The Los Angeles Lakers opponent to make it into the postseason tournament has been decided. It’s the Golden State Warriors. Here’s an early look at the Lakers’ matchup in the NBA’s play-in tournament out West. When: Wednesday, May 18. Time: 7 p.m. local time. Where: Staples Center. TV: ESPN. Opening...
NBAdefector.com

The NBA Should Beware Of Getting What It Wanted From The Play-In Games

It is hardly remarkable that most people connected to the National Basketball Association think the play-in thingy is a grand idea without having seen it in action because, well, that’s what you do, right? Take a postseason system that already doesn’t have enough excellence and invite more mediocrity to it, while passing it off as “good for the fans.” And more specifically, for their money-distribution systems.
NBANew Haven Register

5 Reasons the Warriors-Lakers Play-In Will Be the Best Game of the NBA Season

Wednesday night’s game at the Staples Center between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors won’t see those two teams at the height of their basketballing powers. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still working back to full fitness after extended periods away due to injury, and Klay Thompson, who hasn’t played a minute since tearing his ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, won’t be back until next season.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James argues for Steph Curry to win NBA MVP

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is the overwhelming favorite to win the NBA MVP Award this year, but LeBron James is casting his vote for another player. Stephen Curry scored 46 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a huge win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday. The victory secured the No. 8 seed, which means the Warriors will face the No. 7 seed Los Angeles Lakers in the play-in tournament. As far as LeBron is concerned, he’ll be squaring off against the MVP.
NBAThe Day

LeBron vs. Steph: A play-in game will be a superstar tussle

Oh, what a way to get into NBA playoff mode. The matchups for the NBA’s new play-in tournament are set. It starts Tuesday night with the Eastern Conference: No. 10 Charlotte at No. 9 Indiana and No. 8 Washington at No. 7 Boston. And things shift to the Western Conference on Wednesday night: No. 10 San Antonio at No. 9 Memphis and No. 8 Golden State at the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
NBARed Bluff Daily News

LeBron James says Steph Curry is NBA’s MVP ahead of Wednesday’s play-in matchup

Count LeBron James among those calling for Steph Curry to win the NBA’s MVP award. James’ flattery comes ahead of Wednesday’s matchup between his Los Angeles Lakers and Curry’s Warriors at Staples Center in the NBA’s Play-In Tournament. “Just look at what he’s done this year,” James told reporters after...
NBASalt Lake Tribune

How do the Utah Jazz match up against their possible playoff opponents?

The regular season is over Sunday, and the Jazz have made the playoffs. And for the first time ever, we don’t know what comes next. Thanks to the NBA’s new play-in format, the Jazz could play one of four possible opponents in the first round of their playoff series beginning Saturday: the Los Angeles Lakers, the Golden State Warriors, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the San Antonio Spurs. Those four teams will battle it out over the next week; the two winners get the pleasure of playing the Jazz or the Suns in the first round.
NBAVacaville Reporter

Warriors-Lakers: Biggest storylines ahead of the play-in showdown

Bay Area News Group’s Warriors beat reporter Wes Goldberg and Southern California News Group’s Lakers beat reporter Kyle Goon go back and forth on Wednesday’s play-in game that will determine which team will advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the West. Wes Goldberg: First of all,...