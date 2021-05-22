LeBron James Violated COVID-19 Protocols By Attending Promotional Event
LeBron James violated the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols by attending a promotional event for a tequila brand. The tequila was poured at a brief outdoor photo shoot, and invitees, including recording artist Drake and actor Michael B. Jordan, had to produce proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result in order to attend. The incident occurred before the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors in Wednesday's Play-In.basketball.realgm.com