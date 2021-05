Everton and Leeds United are reportedly plotting a move for Wolfsburg winger Josip Brekalo during the upcoming summer transfer window. The two clubs have enjoyed a solid campaign in the Premier League and are keen to add quality in the off-season. That may come in the form of Brekalo, who has been turning heads with his displays for Die Wolfe. The 22-year-old has made 21 starts among 28 Bundesliga appearances and scored seven goals.