newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palestine

The Latest: UN Security Council urges aid for Palestinians

By The Associated Press
San Mateo Daily Journal
 7 days ago

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council is welcoming the cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers and calls for full adherence to the cessation of hostilities. Saturday's statement was approved by all 15 members of the council. It said the council “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”

www.smdailyjournal.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benny Gantz
Person
Gabi Ashkenazi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Un Security Council#Palestinian Authority#Palestinian People#Hamas#Un Security Council#Humanitarian Aid#Humanitarian Assistance#The U N Security Council#Democratic#The United Nations#European Union#Jews#Arabs#Israelis#Egyptian#The Associated Press#Foreign Ministry#Mena#Palestinian Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Palestine
News Break
United Nations
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastJanesville Gazette

Palestinian prime minister says Jerusalem tension ‘inflammatory’

The cease-fire in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip may be holding but the standoff between Israel and the Palestinians in the contested city of Jerusalem remains tense, the Palestinian Prime Minister said, urging the international community to help end a vacuum in peacemaking. “The problem is that while we do have...
Politicsphillytrib.com

UN rights chief: Israeli strikes in Gaza may be war crimes

GENEVA — The top U.N. human rights body on Thursday passed a resolution aimed to intensify scrutiny of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians, after the U.N. rights chief said Israeli forces may have committed war crimes and faulted the militant group Hamas for violations of international law in their 11-day war this month.
Palestinethenationalnews.com

UN rights council considers systematic abuses inquiry after Gaza conflict

The UN Human Rights Council will on Thursday discuss creating a broad, international investigation into offences during the latest Gaza violence, but also of systematic abuses in the Palestinian territories and in Israel. The proposal before the United Nations' top rights body calls for an unprecedented level of scrutiny on...
Politicsunrwa.org

The Commissioner-General statement before the United Nations Security Council

Allow me to express my sincere appreciation for this opportunity to address the UN Security Council. I am addressing you from the UNRWA headquarters in East Jerusalem, only a few hundred meters from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, where eight Palestine refugee families face the threat of forced eviction from their homes.
Middle Eastsandiegouniontribune.com

Egypt invites Hamas, Palestinians, Israel for further talks

CAIRO — Egypt has invited Israel, Hamas and the Palestinian Authority for separate talks that aim at consolidating the cease-fire that ended an 11-day war between Israel and the Gaza Strip’s militant Hamas rulers, an Egyptian intelligence official said Thursday. The talks would also focus on accelerating the reconstruction process in Gaza.
CharitiesMidland Daily News

UN appeals for $95 million for urgent Gaza aid and repairs

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations launched an emergency appeal Thursday for $95 million for Gaza for the next three months to meet immediate humanitarian needs and repairs to key facilities. That includes hospitals, schools, water and sewage facilities and other infrastructure destroyed or damaged during the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.
United NationsRepublic

UN envoy: Syrian people face ìmmense humanitarian suffering

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. special envoy for Syria said Wednesday it’s “a tragic irony” that ordinary Syrians are facing “immense and growing humanitarian suffering” at this time of relative calm in the more than 10-year conflict. Geir Pedersen pointed to “economic destitution, a pandemic, displacement, detention and abduction —...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

UN chief following Mali crisis with concern as Security Council meets

The UN Security Council met behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss the derailing of Mali's transitional government following the apparent forced departure of both the President and Prime Minister on Tuesday, by the leader of last August's military coup. According to news reports, the detention on Monday of top...
U.S. Politicsthegirlsun.com

LIVE UPDATES: Blinken pledges nearly $40M in additional aid for Palestinians during Gaza tour

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday pledged nearly $40 million in additional aid for the Palestinians during his tour of Gaza this week. Meeting earlier in the day with Palestinian National Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, Blinken announced the administration will notify Congress of its intention to provide $75 million in additional development and economic aid. In addition, it will fund disaster assistance in Gaza to the tune of $5.5 million, and an additional $32 million to the controversial U.N. Palestinian refugee agency’s (UNRWA) emergency humanitarian appeal.
MilitaryPosted by
PBS NewsHour

Hamas leader says 80 fighters killed in war with Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hamas’ leader in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday said 80 militants were killed during the 11-day war with Israel that ended last week, providing the group’s first official tally for losses sustained in the fighting. Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry has put the number of...
PalestineMarietta Daily Journal

UN Security Council calls for immediate humanitarian aid for Gaza

The United Nations Security Council called for immediate assistance for the people of Gaza on Saturday, as a cease-fire held following the bloody escalation between Israel and the Islamist Hamas in Gaza. Welcoming the cease-fire, the members of the Security Council stressed "the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the...
WorldThe Jewish Press

UN Security Council Ignores Hamas Rocket Attacks on Israel

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday called for a “full adherence to the ceasefire” that brought Operation Guardian of the Walls to an end early on Friday morning after 11 days of warfare. The 15-member body, chaired by China, welcomed the announcement of the ceasefire and gave recognition...
PoliticsPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: UN chief welcomes cease-fire, urges negotiations

UNITED NATIONS — The United Nations chief is urging Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers to observe their cease-fire, and he says the international community must develop a reconstruction package “that supports the Palestinian people and strengthens their institutions.”. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters after Thursday’s announcement of an end to...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Palestinian UN ambassador challenges Biden admin

UNITED NATIONS -- The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations is challenging the Biden administration to show results from its diplomatic efforts to achieve a cease-fire between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers, pointing to the U.S. repeatedly blocking U.N. Security Council action on grounds it would interfere with its diplomatic efforts.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

France pushes for UN Security Council resolution on Middle East conflict

France's presidency on Tuesday called for a resolution at the United Nations Security Council to stop the fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. "Overall, the 3 countries agreed on 3 simple elements: the shooting must stop, the time has come for a ceasefire, the U.N. Security Council must take up the subject and we have also called for a vote on a resolution on the subject," the presidency said in a statement after talks between Emmanuel Macron, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Jordan's King Abdullah.