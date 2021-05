At the risk of sounding like a broken record, outside of professional pride, there wasn't much on the line at the San Siro this evening. Inter Milan, the newly minted champions of Serie A, sewed up the title two weeks ago while Roma, now officially out of the Europa League, were merely playing out the string, trying to alternatively impress their new boss, José Mourinho, while hopefully giving their current boss, Paulo Fonseca, some good game tape to add to his resumé.