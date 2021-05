UFC bantamweight contender Rob Font explained why he views champion Aljamain Sterling as a “tougher puzzle to solve” than Petr Yan. Font is coming off of the biggest win of his career, a five-round unanimous decision victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. For Font, he has been in the UFC since 2014 but only now is really starting to make a run as a title contender at 135lbs. With four straight wins, including back-to-back nods over Garbrandt and Marlon Moraes, Font is at the top of his game right now and is probably only one win away from a title shot.