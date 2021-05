We have a 12-game main slate on tap tonight, and it is relatively wide open. Sure, Coors is likely in play, but there are some other really great spots to pivots for bats and a lot of different strategies for starting pitchers. The mid-priced pitching range is intriguing with Pablo Lopez, Bumgarner, Chris Bassitt, Robbie Ray, and others. Arguments can be made for many. The same goes for stacks outside of just Coors. Make sure to listen to MLB DFS Quick Hits to get the full DraftKings breakdown of tonight's slate.