This is Mini, a 14-year-old rescue cat. In March, she was mauled to death by a pack of fox hunting hounds next to her home on a housing estate in Cornwall. The huntsman was caught on film, looking behind him to check if he was being watched, and then throwing Mini’s dead body over a fence into a back garden in an attempt to hide what happened. Mini’s guardian says that the man “launched [Mini] as far as he could get her”, and her body hit a tree as it fell.