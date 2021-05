Boston was on the verge of being swept by Oakland on Thursday, and perhaps more importantly their offense was in the kind of funk that seems impossible to break out of. We knew, of course, they would eventually hit again, but after a few terrible nights in a row we needed to see it. We saw it here. Sean Manaea had no command and the Red Sox took advantage, putting seven runs on the board in the first three innings. They got homers from Xander Bogaerts and Bobby Dalbec, as well as a three-hit game from J.