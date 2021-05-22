Appinventiv unlocks the hidden IT potential

Airbnb’s recent IPO was a staggering success. Within hours of the IPO, Airbnb’s valuation amazingly exceeded Hilton, Hyatt and Marriott Hotels valuation combined. But Department of Defense employees who book with Airbnb, and perhaps investors as well, should be aware of a lurking danger when Airbnb or any U.S. company agrees to share its data with Chinese subsidiaries. American companies that share their data with Chinese subsidiaries or “partner” businesses risk having that data used to steal the U.S. company’s intellectual property and customer base. Additionally, DoD employees who are customers to such enterprises risk having their personal data shared, stored and exploited by the Communist Party.