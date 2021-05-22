Union High School

Britt Burley

Britt Burley

Grade: 12

Sport: Football

Positions: LT, LB

What is your most memorable game? The North Duplin game because we scored a touchdown.

Who do you most admire? My parents.

What are your plans after High School? Going to Campbell University to major in Biology.

What motivates you to play your best? I played my best for my teammates who never gave up even though we had a tough season.

Charles Lane

Grade: 11

Sport: Football

Positions: FB, LB

What is your most memorable game? North Duplin because I feel like I played good that game.

Who do you most admire? My team for working hard even though they could’ve quit.

What are your plans after High School? Real Estate/Business

What motivates you to play your best? My team and trying to come out on top.

Hipilito Soto

Grade: 9

Sport: Football

Positions: LB, RB

What is your most memorable game? Lakewood game.

Who do you most admire? Everyone that was part of our team for playing until the end.

What are your plans after High School? Go to college for a welding career.

What motivates you to play your best? My teammates and the people who believe in me.

Santos Gonzalez

Grade: 12

Sport: Football

Positions: G

What is your most memorable game? When I got four pancakes against North Duplin

Who do you most admire? The coaches who kept working hard with and kept improving us.

What are your plans after High School? I haven’t decided but either UNCC or Campbell to Major in Engineering.

What motivates you to play your best? The feeling of everyone putting in the work and I tend not to give up on my teammates.

Raymond Hayes III

Grade: 11

Sport: Football

Positions: T, DT, MLB

What is your most memorable game? North Duplin game when we held them from scoring the entire second half.

Who do you most admire? My coaches because they push me to be the best player I can be.

What are your plans after High School? I plan to get my degree in Fire Science and attend the CFCC Fire Academy to become a firefighter.

What motivates you to play your best? My grandmother who passed away my sophomore season.