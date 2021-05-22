newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rochester, MN

Rochester in ruins after 1883 cyclone leads to its future

By R. L. CARTWRIGHT MNopedia
KPVI Newschannel 6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor residents of Rochester, August 21, 1883, began with oppressive heat and ominous stillness. By evening, the skies darkened and the winds began to roar. A tornado formed from these conditions, devastating most of the town and much of the outlying rural area. It killed dozens and injured hundreds, dropping people into cemeteries, scattering fish across the landscape, and plucking chickens bald. In the ruins of the small city, however, lay the seeds for its promising future: an emergency hospital, created to tend to the wounded, led to the establishment of the now world-famous Mayo Clinic.

www.kpvi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Cemeteries#Cyclone#Nursing Care#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Storm#Town Hall#City Hall#Landscape#Congregational#W W Rrb Mayo#The Buck Hotel#Saint Marys Hospital#The Mayo Clinic#Mayos#North Rochester#Rochester Residents#Cascade River#Southeastern Minnesota
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Rochester, MNtvnewscheck.com

New Jobs Posted To TVNewsCheck

New jobs posted to TVNewsCheck’s Media Job Center include openings for a General Manager, a Brand Manager, an Assistant News Director, a Commercial Producer, a Traffic Coordinator, and a Digital Sales Manager. KCCI, Hearst’s CBS affiliate in Des Monies, Iowa is looking for a visionary video producer with a passion...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

1946: Thousands celebrate Syttende Mai

Adult baseball players with previous college or professional experience are welcome to try out for the 1996 Rochester Royals men’s amateur baseball team. Led by Rochester Mayo senior Ryan Wieme’s high school course record 68, the Mayo golf team crushed Austin and Mankato East in a three-team Big Nine Conference meet at Eastwood Golf Course.
Rochester, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Vaccination Level in Rochester Area Reaches 75 Percent

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A couple of milestones were reached Friday in the Rochester area's COVID-19 vaccination effort. The latest numbers from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate just over 90,000 Olmsted County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That represents 75 percent of County residents 16 years and older. 67 percent or over 81,000 people 16 years and older living in Olmsted County are now considered fully vaccinated.
Rochester, MNratchetandwrench.com

Firestone Opens Minnesota Location

May 17, 2021—Firestone Complete Auto Care has opened a new location in Rochester, Minn, the Rochester Post Bulletin reported. It will be the company’s second auto repair location in the city. Bridgestone, Firestone’s owner, also owns a Tires Plus in the city. “We believed a new store on the north...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Lens on History: Henry Postier means Buick

When the accompanying photo was taken in 1949, Henry Postier was celebrating 37 years in the automobile business, 33 of those selling Buicks. Henry was a clerk for Gamble Robinson Fruit Co. in 1912 when he quit his job and partnered with Carl West at West’s Garage on South Main Street selling Kissel Kar and Brush automobiles.
Minnesota StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

COVID-19 models forecast the virus in sharp retreat in Minnesota

Three major COVID-19 models predict sharp declines in viral spread in Minnesota in late May — with Mayo Clinic forecasting a drop from 900 new infections per day to 563 by Memorial Day weekend. The forecasts come amid a decline to 5.7% in the positivity rate of diagnostic testing in...
Rochester, MNPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Residents Surprised to Learn Of DMC Tax

Yesterday a woman posted a photo of a receipt from a local restaurant to the Spotted in Rochester Facebook group. The receipt showed her total bill was $24 and that included a charge of $1.88 for Minnesota sales tax, $0.18 for Rochester city tax, and $0.12 for the DMC tax. The woman asked the group, "Am I missing something?? When did we start getting taxed for DMC??" The post has dozens of comments with another person asking, "So does every business charge this DMC tax?"
Rochester, MNPosted by
Y-105FM

Four Passengers Hurt in Van Crash near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four people were transported to St. Mary's hospital following a single-vehicle crash northeast of Rochester. The State Patrol says a full-size van was traveling north on Highway 42 when it left the road and crashed into the right ditch. The crash occurred around 7 AM two miles north of the intersection with Olmsted County Road 9 in Viola Township.
Minnesota Stateboreal.org

New FirstNet Cell Sites Launch in Northeastern Minnesota to Support First Responders

What’s the news? First responders in northeastern Minnesota are getting a major boost in their wireless communications thanks to the FirstNet® network expansion currently underway by AT&T*. We’ve added new, purpose-built cell sites located near Cloquet on County Road 3 and in Hovland along the North Shore between Grand Marais and Grand Portage. These sites will give first responders on FirstNet – America’s public safety network – access to always-on, 24-hours-a-day priority and preemption across voice and data.
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Scouts scour creek for critters near heron rookery

Claire Wirt said she was surprised how many critters she found Saturday in Cascade Creek. Wirt, 14, was among 11 Girl Scouts helping conduct a water-quality test Saturday afternoon in the creek in Rochester Township. The informal but scientific examination was part of a group’s ongoing efforts to spread awareness...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Mask mandate ends in Rochester, too

Gov. Tim Walz's decision to lift the state's mask mandate Friday means that the City of Rochester's mandate ended as well, said Rochester Mayor Kim Norton. Norton said the language of the city's resolution issued by her and ratified by the city council gave the state's mandate precedence. So when the state lifted its mandate, Rochester's came off, too.
Rochester, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Rochester Township orders study of construction impact on unique heron rookery

The great blue herons nested in their once-secret rookery in the woods near Rochester continue to stir up controversy. Now they are getting some lift from township officials. On Thursday, the Rochester Township board agreed to study whether the proposed housing development that would cut through the unusual nesting grounds would significantly affect the majestic birds.