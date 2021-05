Climate Poll 2021 by the Lowy Institute reports the results of a nationally representative survey on attitudes to climate change. Several key findings in this new poll show overall concern about climate change has increased for Australians in 2021. Six in ten Australians (60%) say ‘global warming is a serious and pressing problem. We should begin taking steps now, even if this involves significant costs’, with a 4-point rise from 2020. In a significant 8-point increase since 2019, a majority of Australians (55%) now say the government’s main priority for energy policy should be ‘reducing carbon emissions’.