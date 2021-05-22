newsbreak-logo
Baseball

Hobbton runs past Lakewood

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 4 days ago
Daniel Britt rockets a pitch toward home plate.

Lakewood and Hobbton met up out on the baseball field this past week, squaring off in Carolina 1A Conference baseball action in Leopards territory. The Wildcats entered the contest sitting tied atop the league standings with Rosewood, and a crucial matchup with the Eagles awaiting on Thursday, but they first had to get past the awaiting Leopards. Hobbton did just that as they slowly pulled away from Lakewood on their way to a 12-1 victory.

Hobbton quickly drew first blood in the top half of the first inning, producing three runs after nearly batting around. Daniel Britt got things started with a double that nearly went yard but it just was off the fence and remained in play. Nate McLamb followed suit with an error in the outfield, and two batters later Richard Warren hit a single into right field to score Britt and McLamb for a 2-0 lead. After Ben Langston drew a walk, Bennett Darden hit a double into left field that scored Loden Bradshaw, who was courtesy running for Langston, for the 3-0 advantage.

The action stalled at that margin until the bottom of the second when Lakewood got one back. Cooper James drew a 1-out walk and moved over to third base after a sacrifice from David Melvin. With Garrison Harter at the plate, a wild pitch got through and James raced home to make it 3-1.

The action again sputtered there and the defenses took command. Three up, three down was a common recurrence for the next several innings but things began to slip away for the Leopards in the top of the sixth. Langston got things started with a fielder’s choice and was moved over to second, then third on a pair of wild pitches to Darden, who drew a walk to put runners on first and third with one out. A double steal scored Langston and a dropped third strike put Nick Mailhot aboard, putting a pair of runners aboard with Dillion Hall at the plate. Hall got a single to left field to score Darden, making it 5-1, then another double from Britt scored Mailhot and Hall to make it 7-1.

Jump to the top of the seventh and the Wildcats finished putting the final touches on the game, hanging five more runs to effective put things out of reach.

A walk from Warren and back-to-back hits from Langston and Darden loaded the bases. Mailhot was struck out, but the ball slipped by the catcher and allowed Warren to come home to make it 8-1. Hall drew the one-out walk to reload the bases and another passed ball brought Darden home to make it 10-1. Chase Bland drew another walk and was scored by McLamb two batters later to make it 11-1. Having batted around, Warren was at the plate and the bases were loaded when a wild pitch bounced over the fence behind the plate to allow the runners to advance once more, scoring McLamb to make it 12-1.

That tally proved to be the final margin as Hobbton celebrated the win to stay atop the conference standings.

Stats for Lakewood were not available.

For Hobbton, Britt, McLamb, Hall, Langston, Warren, and Darden all had two hits to give the Wildcats 12 total for the game. In the pitching department, Lakewood’s Trent Tanner had seven strikeouts while Kollin Hunter had three and Trey White had one. Britt went the distance for Hobbton, tallying six strikeouts.

On Thursday, the Wildcats traveled into Wayne County to take on Rosewood, looking to break the tie the two shared for first place. That game unfolded as expected and required extra innings to determine a winner. After seven innings, the game was deadlocked 1-1. Going one more inning, the Eagles pulled out the win in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a one-game advantage at the top of the league at 6-1. Hobbton falls to 5-2 in league play, but is still a game ahead of North Duplin, Neuse Charter, and Princeton.

The Wildcats have all three of those schools remaining on the schedule, first with a trip to Princeton on Wednesday.

