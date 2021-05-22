Heal Vet veterinary clinic in Mass. goes green and helps offset the costs of running a small business

ARLINGTON, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Founded by husband-and-wife team Jamie and Amanda Leef in 2017, Heal Vet is located in the Mount Auburn neighborhood intersecting Cambridge, Belmont and Watertown MA. Heal’s staff of 20 provides full pet care services in a low-stress environment. In creating Heal’s offices, the team used low carbon and nontoxic building materials whenever possible. Their new 48 panel solar electric system, designed and installed by Arlington-based SunBug Solar, is the finishing touch on an environmentally-conscious workplace.