newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Heal Vet veterinary clinic in Mass. goes green and helps offset the costs of running a small business

By Terry Windall
massachusettsnewswire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Mass. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Founded by husband-and-wife team Jamie and Amanda Leef in 2017, Heal Vet is located in the Mount Auburn neighborhood intersecting Cambridge, Belmont and Watertown MA. Heal’s staff of 20 provides full pet care services in a low-stress environment. In creating Heal’s offices, the team used low carbon and nontoxic building materials whenever possible. Their new 48 panel solar electric system, designed and installed by Arlington-based SunBug Solar, is the finishing touch on an environmentally-conscious workplace.

massachusettsnewswire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arlington, MA
Pets & Animals
City
Westfield, MA
Arlington, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Arlington, MA
Lifestyle
State
Massachusetts State
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterinary Medicine#Veterinary Hospital#Medical Care#Medical Costs#Medical Services#Medical Supplies#Heal Vet#Watertown Ma#Copr#News Network#Massachusetts Newswire#Chevrolet Bolt#Offset#Utility Costs#Mass#Pet#Dentistry#Surgery#Businesses#Solar Systems
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Pets
Related
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

3 Stop & Shop stores in Mass. holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts are holding COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week, the grocery chain announced Monday. In conjunction with the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Stop & Shop stores at 40 Furlong Drive in Revere, at 932 North Montello Street in Brockton, and at 55 Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth will offer vaccines to to residents over the age of 18.
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts StateMiddletown Press

Large brush fire scorches western Massachusetts

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. (AP) — An 800-acre (324-hectare) brush fire in western Massachusetts that started late last week is thought to be the largest in the state in more than a decade, a state official said Monday. The East Mountain fire in the Clarksburg State Forest that started Friday is...
Massachusetts StateYourArlington

Select Board Wednesday: Closing on 1207-11 Mass. Ave.

The Arlington Select Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, May 19, at 7 p.m., for the 37th time remotely. See the regular agenda here >> (linked items have supporting documents). The site at 1207-11 Mass. Ave. is planning location of Hotel Lexington. The office of U.S. Rep. Katherine Clark (MA-05)...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Arlington, MAWicked Local

Arlington awarded MAPC ‘Accelerating Climate Resiliency’ grant

The Metropolitan Area Planning Council has awarded Arlington a grant of $17,350 to advance local climate change resilience through its “Accelerating Climate Resiliency” Grant Program. The town’s project, “Remembrance of Climate Futures,” was proposed by an intergenerational collaboration between the Arlington Commission for Arts & Culture, Arlington Public Schools Green...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Seacoast Current

Mass. to Lift COVID-19 Restrictions May 29

With the state on track to vaccinate at least 4.1 million residents by the first week of June, Massachusetts leaders are lifting virtually all COVID-19 restrictions just in time for Memorial Day weekend. On Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito announced that their face covering order will...